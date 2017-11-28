Farrah Abraham Gets Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’ And It’s All Caught On Camera

Farrah Abraham will no longer be seen on Teen Mom OG due to her involvement with the adult industry.

Years after the reality star chose to film a sex tape with porn star James Deen, she was officially fired from her full-time role on the MTV series by her producer, Morgan J. Freeman, who informed her during a scene from Season 7 that if she continued to work in the adult industry, they would be forced to cut ties with her.

“If you choose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film,” Morgan J. Freeman explained to Farrah Abraham during the shocking extended trailer, which was shared by Radar Online on November 28.

“Shoot me for being who I am,” Farrah Abraham fired back.

According to Farrah Abraham, she doesn’t understand why Morgan J. Freeman would feel that he can demand she choose one thing. However, because the producer has the right to pick and chose what and who he films, Abraham was removed from the cast lineup amid Season 7.

Following the shocking scene, Farrah Abraham took to her social media accounts and vented about the situation. In her first post, Abraham said that she had been sex-shamed by her producer and pointed out that the network didn’t have any issues following her with their cameras as she embarked on adult-industry events and made strip club appearances.

Farrah Abraham later returned to social media days after her firing revelation and proclaimed that she hadn’t been fired or breached her contract with MTV.

Farrah Abraham caused a stir with her co-stars in 2013 after her sex tape with James Deen was released and during an earlier episode of the show, her co-star Maci Bookout informed one of her producers that she would not allow her son, 9-year-old Bentley, to continue to film for a show that also included someone who had starred in a pornographic film. Bookout also threatened to quit the show herself but eventually made the decision to return.

