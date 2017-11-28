NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Giving Up Nets’ Pick In DeAndre Jordan For Tristan Thompson Trade?

The DeAndre Jordan-to-Cavaliers trade has been one of the hottest rumors in the ongoing 2017-18 NBA season. With the Cavaliers’ goal to reclaim the title, it makes sense for them to make the trade, especially if they believe Jordan could help them beat the Golden State Warriors. However, the Los Angeles Clippers might take advantage of the situation and demand a valuable asset from the Cavaliers.

After sending Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty of trade assets to make another blockbuster deal. This includes the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick, which is expected to be a top-3 pick. With the potential departure of LeBron James next summer, the Cavaliers could use the Nets’ pick to speed up the rebuilding process.

However, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman made it clear that they will consider moving the pick if the right deal comes along. Recently, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com revealed one of the trades the Cavaliers will consider before the February 8 deadline. The potential deal will send Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan to Cleveland in exchange for Tristan Thompson, Iman Shumpert, and a future first-round pick.

The Cavaliers’ willingness to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets’ pick remains unclear. However, according to Vardon, Cleveland might consider sending the pick to the Clippers if they felt Jordan was the “only missing piece” for them to beat the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series.

In terms of skills, DeAndre Jordan will undeniably be a solid addition in Cleveland on both ends of the floor. He will solve two areas the Cavaliers need to improve this season: shot-blocking and rebounding. Jordan will be fun to watch playing alongside LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas, especially in pick-and-rolls. Acquiring him will also enable Kevin Love to move back to his natural position at 4.

However, according to Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report, including the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick in the potential deal with the Clippers is quite risky for the Cavaliers. DeAndre Jordan has a $24.1 million player option next season. He could opt out, become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and leave the Cavaliers in a huge dilemma. Aside from Jordan, James and Thomas might also leave if they fail to win the 2018 NBA championship title.

As of now, there is no official negotiation ongoing between the Cavaliers and the Clippers. If Cleveland is serious about moving the Nets’ pick, they won’t have a hard time finding a trade partner. Other potential targets for the Cavaliers include DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, and Greg Monroe.

