Taylor Swift Slammed For Charging $500+ For ‘Reputation Tour’ Tickets

Taylor Swift is coming under fire for the price of tickets for her upcoming “Reputation Tour,” which will see the star play a string of concerts across the globe in 2018 in support of her latest album, Reputation. Before tickets go on sale next month, prices have begun to leak online – and fans aren’t happy.

A number of fans are claiming that Ticketmaster recently revealed the price list for Swift’s upcoming shows, which alleged that the singer will be charging a whopping $500 for top-tier tickets to see her live, which reportedly don’t even include a meet and greet with the star.

Understandably, fans weren’t happy with the price, which makes the “Reputation Tour” Taylor’s most expensive to date.

“I paid $150 for my ticket with amazing seats for the ‘1989 Tour’. Now for the same seats I have to pay about $500 for the Rep tour…. D**n,” Taylor fan @swiftieloves tweeted of how Swift’s prices have become significantly more expensive over the past few years. “Well it looks like y’all can catch me in the nosebleeds with my binoculars.”

“WHY THE F*** are Taylor tickets so expensive?” asked @dazedanna after seeing the tour prices for the singer’s upcoming shows in 2018, which will mark her first tour since the “1989 Tour” wrapped in 2015. “I’d be paying double for worse seats than I had for [the ‘1989 Tour’].”

Taylor at the rep tour with all the fans who could afford tickets pic.twitter.com/yJLz8r4oMu — taylor ☼ (@swiftswriting) November 27, 2017

Rare photo of Taylor at the rep tour with empty seats bc no one can afford tickets pic.twitter.com/S5JSOqTEkC — Rachel (@rachelswift22) November 27, 2017

Is it just me or is the #Reputation era expensive af? I love Taylor but these tickets and merch prices are insane! I just can’t drop a couple hundred on a ticket to a two hour show… pic.twitter.com/x6VFFvZ8Ps — reputation (@chynnaaaa18) November 28, 2017

“Taylor tickets are so expensive I’m so disappointed…” tweeted another Swiftie, while @wegotbadblood joked that it was “time to go jump in front of an expensive car to collect my check and buy Taylor tickets.”

However, others rushed to the star’s defense, pointing out that she’ll likely be putting on a huge production for her fans while also noting that not all tickets to her stadium shows will be priced at hundreds of dollars.

“Ticketmaster’s price range is $50-$500. The whole floor is very likely not gonna be $500,” one Twitter user noted, while another sarcastically added, “One of the most successful musicians of our time has some of the most expensive concert tickets. In other news Ferraris are more expensive than Toyotas.”

“We all have to remember she’s one of the biggest pop artists in the world,” added another fan of Swift after her tour prices were revealed. “So of course her tickets are gonna be expensive… since she knows we’ll pay a lot to see her, as will many little girls with rich parents, why not make $$$.”

But it’s not just in the U.S. where fans aren’t happy about the amount Swift is charging for tickets to see her on her upcoming “Reputation Tour.”

Fans in the U.K. were also left seriously disappointed with the pricey sum the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer is charging for some tickets to her upcoming concerts.

Goss.ie noted that the top price tickets (known as Gold Hot Ticket level) for Taylor’s show at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, were being listed for €721.65, not including other fees, which is more than $857.

As for the regularly priced seats to see Taylor, they’re currently listed between €74.50 and €144, which is between around $88.65 and $171.35.

Fans lashed out at the singer for the prices, with many noting that the price is just too much for many of Taylor’s fans to afford, particularly as they go on sale so close to Christmas.

taylor swift dublin prices:

regular seating: €74.50-€144.00

VIP snake pit: €664.00

Gold Hot Ticket: €721.65

Silver Hot Ticket: €664

Bronze Hot Ticket: €606.20

Lower Bowl Hot Ticket: €577.35 these are all official straight from the ticketmaster site and don’t include fees — (f)elise (navidad) (@multayply) November 27, 2017

“Absolutely devastated with the prices of Taylor’s gig at Croke Park,” said one fan after seeing how much Swift is charging for some concert tickets in Ireland, claiming that one of the hot tickets would cost them the same as paying a month’s rent. “I adore the woman and always defend her down to the ground… How people will afford to go is beyond me.”

Live Nation is also offering VIP Ticket Packages for Swift’s three tour dates in Britain for June 2018, but doesn’t yet officially list how much those will cost.

Taylor Swift hasn’t publicly commented on the backlash, though tickets for the U.S. leg of the “Reputation Tour” are set to go on sale on December 13, while U.K. dates will be made available on December 1.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]