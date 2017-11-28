Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Wedding: Obamas Poised For Royal Wedding Invitation, But Not So The Trumps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding ceremony will have a whole host of guests from all around the world, including former American President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, but current president Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, probably won’t be able to make the coveted list.

Although a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, Julie Barley, told Newsweek that formal invitations to the wedding have not been set in stone yet and that they “will be announced in due course,” murmurs around the royal household have suggested that Donald Trump is considered too divisive a figure for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to extend him a wedding invitation. This owes in part to Trump’s controversial past during which he made obscene remarks about Princess Diana during an interview with Howard Stern, but more so also because Meghan Markle considers him a “misogynist” who should never have ascended to the American presidency.

“We film Suits in Toronto, and I might just stay in Canada. I mean, come on, if that’s reality we are talking about, come on, that is a game changer in terms of how we move in the world here,” Markle had said during an interview when asked if she would move to Canada if Donald Trump was elected president.

But, most importantly, it is feared that Donald Trump would spark huge protests if he were to be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in spring 2018. Earlier this year, the Inquisitr had reported how Donald Trump won’t be accorded a state visit to the UK in 2018 and would likely not meet the Queen, unlike Barack Obama, because of fears that Trump’s visit to the Queen would result in massive protests in London. Thousands campaigned for his visit to be downgraded to a “working trip,” while polls showed that a record 2 million Brits intended to take to the streets if Trump was accorded a state visit.

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — and indeed the entire royal household — would not want any embarrassment caused because of Trump’s presence during the royal wedding. More than 1,900 guests attended the ceremony in Westminster Abbey in central London when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were married in 2011, and fears persist that Trump’s presence may cause huge disruptions not only because he is so controversial a figure in the UK as well but also because of the security his presence would demand.

On the other hand, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, remain not only very popular public figures in the UK, but they also share such a great camaraderie with members of the royal household. They are both particularly close to Prince Harry, and it is understood that the Obamas knew of the imminent wedding before it was announced to the world. Michelle Obama appeared with Prince Harry at a charity event as recent as the end of October, while Barack Obama was heard questioning Harry on his relationship with Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games back in September.

Ever since the Obamas made their first trip to the royal household in 2011, they have remained good friends with Prince Harry. Barack Obama was also invited to Kensington Palace earlier this year.

Prince Harry hosted former US President @BarackObama at Kensington Palace today. pic.twitter.com/9SWfSRY4FH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017

By all accounts, it appears that the Obamas will be invited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding next year, while the Trumps — thanks to the president’s controversial place in popular culture and the UK — will likely be forced to miss out along with Melania.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]