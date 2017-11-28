‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Can Ciara Brady Bring Theo Carver Out Of His Coma?

Days of our Lives spoilers confirm Victoria Konefal debuts as Ciara Brady on Friday, December 1. However, the character won’t see Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) in the hospital until next week. Is she the key to the gunshot victim finally waking up?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ciara and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will have some tension. It is speculated that it has to do with what happened to Theo Carver. In a coma, could Ciara be the person that is able to bring the young man out of it?

According to She Knows, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Ciara will visit her friend in the hospital on Thursday, December 7. It isn’t known if he will still be comatose at that time. However, fans think he will be since he hasn’t woken up yet. In fact, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) told Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Claire Brady that there is just no way of knowing if he will ever wake up. The doctor explained that there seems to be no indication that he will wake up anytime soon. However, they are all holding onto hope that Theo will recover.

Theo’s family and friends have been visiting him in the hospital. On yesterday’s episode of Days of our Lives, Claire played a song she wrote for him. However, there still wasn’t any change and he didn’t show any signs of waking up. Some viewers believe that when Ciara visits Theo next week, he might finally open his eyes, though.

If this happens, it could cause some jealousy with Claire. Days of our Lives spoilers imply the two young women will continue their battle over Theo Carver. As fans recall, both love him, but only one girl can have the young man. Unfortunately, the love triangle is stressful for Theo. Last time Ciara was in Salem, he admitted that he didn’t know how he felt. Analyzing his feelings is difficult for Theo because of his autism diagnosis. It also makes it hard because he cares about both Claire and Ciara. He just doesn’t know which one he truly loves.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Kyler Pettis is leaving the soap opera. There is no information on which girl he will choose. However, some believe it is Claire. This is due to a leaked video that showed Claire at Theo’s hospital bed, singing him a song that she wrote. She said that she wanted it to be perfect. Only time will tell what will happen between the three characters.

Meet the newest member of the #DAYS family, @victoriakonefal!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

