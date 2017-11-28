Jennifer Garner Met Lindsay Shookus? Ben Affleck Allegedly Introduced GF To Ex-Wife Then Hung Out Together

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce has been finalized after separating in 2015. While the latter already found new love with Lindsay Shookus, Garner remained single and stated that she is not interested in dating.

Now, everyone knows that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck remained good friends despite their breakup. In fact, the former couple has been frequently spotted together, sometimes with their kids in tow, on an outing or when there is an occasion like birthdays and common holidays.

Just last weekend, People reported that Ben Affleck visited his family in Los Angeles so they could spend Thanksgiving Day together. The Justice League star celebrated the holiday with Jennifer Garner and their three kids namely Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5. To cap off the festivities, he took his children to Pantages Theatre to watch the hit musical Hamilton on Sunday.

In any case, there were claims that Ben Affleck also introduced his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, to his ex-wife. The Daily Mail reported that the 45-year-old actor was strolling around Farm Shop in Brentwood then they headed to Pacific Palisades to meet Garner at her home.

The publication added that after the introduction, the trio hung out a bit and there was no tension at all. Rather, it was said that the three enjoyed the friendly time together.

Jennifer Garner is in no rush to date since splitting from Ben Affleck https://t.co/Bm6mCTDNez pic.twitter.com/QTMFgR5f81 — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 24, 2017

Then again, Gossip Cop debunked this news and called the story “false” and not true at all. They explained that even though there were pictures showing Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus strolling around Brentwood last weekend, there is no proof that they dropped by Jennifer Garner’s place to hang out.

Plus, Daily Mail pointed out that there was no need for introduction since Garner and Shookus have already met. If indeed the trio’s “get-together” happened, it is not the first time that the two women have seen each other. Apparently, they know one another because, in 2015, it was alleged that the Alias actress confronted her ex-husband’s girlfriend for cheating.

Ben Affleck Spent Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner and Kids, Took Daughters to See Hamilton https://t.co/wkicFMY9J6 — People (@people) November 27, 2017

It was claimed that Affleck and Shookus had an affair in 2013 when the two of them were still married. The latter split up with her husband, SNL producer Kevin Miller, in 2014.

In any case, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck called it quits after being married for 10 years. They separated two years ago but filed for divorce only in April 2017.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]