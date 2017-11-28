‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Wants BM Jason To Stop Search For Truth, Sonny Wants To Find Mastermind

Hearts will break in Port Charles as General Hospital spoilers tease big revelations ahead. This week, more clues on the identity of Jason and Andrew will come to light. From the latest updates, it looks like there will be a lot of drama in Port Charles. Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) wants current Jason (Billy Miller) not to pursue his plans. Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will do his best to find the mastermind behind the scheme concerning the twins.

Winner Take All

The quest for the real Jason Morgan will continue this week. All along, Port Charles residents have been trying to identify who is Jason Morgan and who is Andrew Cain. Why Drew uses the surname Cain is yet to be revealed, but this week’s preview hints that the fingerprint analysis reveals the two men are the same. This suggests Jason and Drew is the same man. There’s no jackpot or consolation prize, it will be all or nothing for Steve Burton and Billy Miller’s character.

This week on General Hospital, spoilers tease current Jason will have a plan. He will approach Sam with his idea, but Sam will tell him not to pursue it. Sam’s life hangs in the balance, and she is reluctant in searching for the truth. If her husband turns out to be the other twin, there will be huge changes ahead. Interesting enough, this week, spoilers tease Patient 6 (Steve Burton) will agree to help Sam. General Hospital spoilers tease Sam will stand by Billy Miller’s Jason. He might not be the man she thought he was, but he proved how much he cares about his family.

Missed an episode? Not to worry! Full episodes of #GH are just a click away: https://t.co/N3n8bTJhgr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 28, 2017

No matter how much Sam wants to have a peaceful life, the truth behind Jason’s identity is out of her control. Many Port Charles residents are invested in the truth. The fingerprint match will not tell the whole story, and General Hospital spoilers tease Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) will see some progress in their search for Andre. Celeb Dirty Laundry spoilers for Nov. 29 tease that these two will finally find Andre (Anthony Montgomery), and Jordan’s begging might push him to reveal what he knows about the twins. Andre’s statement could change the direction of the investigation and provide more information on who was behind the scheme.

Sonny Demands Whole Truth

General Hospital spoilers tease more revelations this week, but the Port Charles mob boss wants something more than just bits and pieces of the truth. If this week proves to be full of revelations, General Hospital spoilers tease the week of December 4 will prove to be a thrilling one. Sonny will find a useful lead which could pinpoint who the mastermind is behind the twins. Sonny proved to be a loyal friend to Patient 6, whom he believed to be the real Jason Morgan. However, he wants to know the whole truth and his search could prove to be a fruitful one.

Following the discovery of the real Jason, the quest to go after the mastermind will begin. Sonny suspects Faison is behind the scheme. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and the enemy could turn out to be an unexpected person. Needless to say, Nathan could be involved in the search. With more secrets to uncover, General Hospital spoilers tease exciting scenes ahead and more drama following successive revelations.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Jason Kempin/Getty Images]