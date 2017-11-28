Meghan Markle’s Nude Scene From ‘Suits’ Draws New Interest After Engagement, Could Bring Royal Headache

Meghan Markle’s nude scene from Suits didn’t make many waves when it debuted in the show’s fourth season, but the scene is generating some viral interest after the American actress announced her engagement to Britain’s Prince Harry — and it could soon cause headaches for the royal family.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry announced that they had gotten engaged, ending months of speculation about when the couple would take the next step toward marriage.

As news of their engagement made worldwide headlines and a televised interview drew millions of views, a much older video of Meghan Markle also started to gain interest. Within hours of the engagement announcement, search trends for Meghan Markle’s nude scene shot up on Google and across social media.

The Daily Mail even included a (censored) snippet of the nude scene in a photo album of Meghan Markle’s life and background.

The video had already made the rounds last year, when word of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship first started to trickle into the public through British news outlets. The Mirror dug up the scene, noting that it could cause some controversy for the royal family.

“Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle is certainly going to be raising eyebrows within the royal family, as footage of her stripping off for a sex scene has emerged.” “The scene from season three of her American TV show Suits shows Meghan in bed with her co-star Patrick J Adams as he runs his hands up her body.” “Her character, Rachel Zane, smiles as her fiancé Mike Ross tries to tell a complex story using his fingers as the people in it – but he gets his hand slapped away by Rachel.” Around the same time, Kensington Palace took the unusual step of releasing a public statement calling on people to stop harassing Markle online. “[Harry’s] girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” the statement read (via the Mirror). “Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.” The story of Meghan Markle: Photo album celebrates the making of a VERY modern princess https://t.co/OYnD8zcMvp — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 27, 2017 There were also rumors that someone was shopping around privately taken nude photos of Meghan Markle, ones that reportedly came from a vacation she took in 2005. The photos never actually emerged online, and many questioned whether they actually existed or if the reports were a hoax.