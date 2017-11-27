‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Turns To Neil After Victor And Jack Reject Her

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) might have pushed the men in her life too far this time. Nikki has been arrogant and self-assured that she could have either Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) or Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) at the drop of a hat. But Nikki’s about to get a double serving of humility. Not only did Jack dump her but Victor’s about to make it clear he’s not interested in his enemy’s leftovers. Who will Nikki turn to next?

Nikki thinks she can have her choice of men

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central showed that Nikki was stunned on Monday’s show after Jack dumped her. Nikki came to see Jack, cocky and expecting him to kiss her feet and apologize for kicking her out of the Abbott mansion on Thanksgiving. Instead of I’m sorry, Jack made it clear that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), his mom, is more important to him than getting another chance to be with Nikki. When Nikki can’t have Jack, she always goes back to Victor.

Last week on The Young and the Restless, Nikki ran to the Newman Ranch when Jack put her out the door at his place. Victor wasn’t happy to see her there and wanted her to leave, but she made herself at home even though she chose to leave him. Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Nikki’s loyalty is questioned and it will probably be Victor that isn’t convinced that she can be trusted. Lately, it seems that the person Nikki cares most about is herself.

Has Victor finally had enough of Nikki?

While some sites are guessing that Nikki will be back with Victor soon, that doesn’t seem likely according to the latest Y&R spoilers. Victor wanted Nikki to stay with him to preserve appearances, but given the Design Date scandal, the state of his marriage doesn’t matter so much. Other Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victor might have taken Nikki back if she came to him out of choice. But since Nikki comes skulking back only because Jack dumped her, that’s a big issue for Victor.

Y&R history shows the intense rivalry between Victor and Jack, and it’s both personal and professional. Nikki has bounced back and forth between them, but it’s important that the men think they won her and defeated the other guy. Since Jack doesn’t want Nikki, that makes her less attractive to Victor. Why would Victor want Jack’s leftovers? If Nikki comes back to Victor, he wants it to be because she wants him, not because she got dumped and had no one else.

Victor says no, Nikki moves on?

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when Victor tells Nikki “no thanks” then she’ll look elsewhere for companionship. Longtime Y&R watchers know that Nikki can’t be single for very long – she always needs a man in her life. But who will she turn to? Some spoilers hint it will be her good buddy and sober companion Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John). Soap Hub shared info from Soap Opera Digest that Mal Young said he’s got big storylines planned for Neil and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

It’s been quite a while since Neil had a love interest and Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) still has the hots for Devon, so that pairing doesn’t seem likely to rekindle. Other Young and the Restless spoilers tease that showrunner, and now head writer Mal Young will pair Nikki with Neil after Nikki realizes neither Jack nor Victor want her back. It might begin as just a confirmation of their friendship and then grows cozier. Remember that hot New Year’s kiss between Nikki and Neil?

Giving Neil and Nikki a shot at love is better than one more go-round of the Victor-Nikki-Jack love triangle or her with either of her ex-husbands. If Mal Young wants to give Neil a big storyline, a romance that stuns Genoa City would be a sure-fire way to go. Catch up now on the latest Y&R scoop on the surprise double wedding in New Orleans, Jack’s outrage at Billy and Phyllis eloping, and Scott and Abby’s ongoing secret affair. Check back soon for more The Young and the Restless spoilers.

