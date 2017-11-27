Video: Meghan Markle Pregnant? Her $599.36 White Line The Label Coat Brings Pregnancy Buzz, Crashes Website

There’s a new fashionista in town, and folks are already wondering if actress Meghan Markle is pregnant with Prince Harry’s baby or if a coat Meghan wore recently only made her appear pregnant. As seen in the above photo, Prince Harry stepped out for his first official photoshoot with his fiancee, as he and Markle posed for photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London on Monday, November 27 as news of the couple’s engagement was officially announced.

Similar to when First Lady Melania Trump wears certain coats and dresses that make her appear pregnant, Meghan is now the source of speculation over whether she is pregnant already, months prior to the much-anticipated royal wedding in the spring of 2018. As reported by the Daily Mail, Meghan wore a white coat by a Canadian brand called Line the Label in the attached photos. Even though the coat isn’t being sold on the world wide web, fashionistas still attempted to hunt down information about Markle’s coat to the point that the Line the Label website couldn’t handle the influx of web traffic.

The publication notes that a similar style of Meghan’s coat costs £450, which is $599.36 in U.S. dollars currently, surmising that Markle’s coat costs the same price. Markle’s choice to wear the Canadian brand represents Meghan paying homage to her old stomping grounds of Toronto.

The retailer was founded 17 years ago by a pair of friends who have gained a plethora of celebrity fans. John Muscat and Jennifer Wells launched the brand that Meghan has worn in the past, such as at the Invictus Games earlier this year. The white dress covered the green dress Meghan donned beneath, which was designed by P.A.R.O.S.H., and can be seen in Meghan’s first sit down interview with Harry.

In spite of all the pregnancy speculation, as reported by Gossip Cop in the above tweet, Meghan is not currently pregnant. However, that hasn’t stopped folks from speculating on Twitter about whether Meghan is trying to hide a pregnancy beneath her white coat. Meanwhile, others are taking bets on when they think Markle will become pregnant if they don’t think she is already pregnant.

Comments like those below are being published on Twitter about Markle and pregnancy speculation.

