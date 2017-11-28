‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate Can’t Delete Cell Phone Records, Eli Catches Her In A Lie?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 tease Kate Robert’s secret might not stay hidden for long. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is on the case and is determined to find out why Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) tried to break into a building. Sneek peek photos suggest Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) might be onto Kate and it has to do with his accusatory look when he dials a certain phone number.

The Facebook page for Jason47’s Days Website published sneak peek photos for Days Our Lives. Spoilers reveal one of them is of Eli Grant standing in what appears to be Horton Town Square. He is holding a cell phone, as if he is pointing it at someone. He has a look on his face like he has caught someone in the act.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that Eli might be the one to blow Kate’s secret out of the water. Even though she blackmailed Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), that will only work for so long. Her information on Tripp really isn’t that scandalous. It is only a matter of time before Tripp comes clean and tells Hope what he knows about Theo’s cell phone.

Kate thinks she deleted her message to Theo about aborting the plan. She might even delete her call history from the phone. However, there is nothing she can do about altering cell phone records from the mobile provider. All Hope and Eli need is to get those records from the cell phone company. Then, they will discover that Kate called Theo around the same time he was breaking into the building. She might be good at coming up with excuses, but how will she explain the timing?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Kate is allowing everyone to think Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) set up Theo to do the undercover job. However, he had nothing to do with it. For once, he is actually innocent of any wrongdoing. When the truth is finally exposed, Kate will have a lot of angry people wondering how she could endanger Theo’s life. What will her excuse be and what possible consequences could she face?

