Meghan Markle was a blushing bride-to-be when she appeared with fiancé Prince Harry for the first time since announcing their engagement earlier today. The royal couple posed for photographs in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where Meghan also showcased her beautiful engagement ring.

Clarence House issued a brief statement today that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry in Spring 2018. It was revealed that the Prince of Wales and the American actress got engaged earlier this month. It was said that Prince Harry has informed her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of the royal family. He also sought the blessing of Meghan’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Radlan.

Speaking to reporters, Prince Harry said he’s “thrilled” to be marrying Meghan and added that he knew she was the one from the “very first time” they met, the Guardian reported. The Suits star also said she’s “very happy” about the engagement.

Thirty-six-year-old Meghan Markle has always been consistent with her impeccable sense of style, and she did not disappoint when she made her first public appearance as Prince Harry’s fiancée. She made her royal debut in a forest green dress from P.A.R.O.S.H., which she layered with a chic white coat from Line the Label, the Daily Mail wrote. She completed her elegantly regal look with beige heels from Aquazzura.

Harry, on the other hand, donned a dark blue suit as he and Meghan walked the palace grounds holding hands.

Aside from the newly-engaged pair themselves, one of the big stars in that photo call was Meghan’s stunning diamond engagement ring. The ring, which was designed by Prince Harry himself, is made with one big stone from Botswana and two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection. Harry commissioned the Cleave and Company to create the ring for his soon-to-be wife.

When Kate Middleton stepped out for her first official appearance as Prince William’s fiancée in 2011, she wore a royal blue wrap dress from London-based clothing label Issa. The dress quickly sold out, and the same response is expected for Meghan’s outfits.

Members of the royal family have sent out their congratulatory messages to the couple. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said that they are “very excited for Harry and Meghan.”

“It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will appear on national TV in the U.K. for the first time to discuss their engagement and their 16-month romance.

[Featured Image by Matt Dunham/AP Images]