Maci Bookout Talks About Cutting People Out: Talking About Ryan Edwards?

Maci Bookout has been going through a rough time over the past year. Maci felt that things were going great with Ryan Edwards last year, but then she learned that Ryan had been struggling with a drug problem. Edwards had kept his struggles a secret because he didn’t want anyone to know. His future wife Mackenzie knew about him popping Xanax and she confronted him on Teen Mom OG when she thought the cameras were turned off. However, Maci decided to get professional help so she knew how to deal with it.

However, on Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie revealed she was upset about the way Maci had discussed Ryan’s drug problem on the show. Now, Bookout may have had enough with the way she’s been criticized over her way of handling Ryan’s drug issue. Maci’s biggest concern has been protecting Bentley, and she wants Ryan to be sober. According to a new retweet, Maci Bookout is now revealing that when she’s cutting people out of her life, she has a reason to. Plus, she hints that when she’s removing people from her life, they have probably done something to help her with her decision. She didn’t say who she was talking about, but she could be talking about her ex-boyfriend.

Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! ❤️ We have so much to be thankful for! ???????????????? #thingsthatmatter A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

“If I cut you off, chances are, you handed me the scissors,” read the statement in the tweet that Maci chose to retweet.

Since she recently posted a Thanksgiving picture of herself with Taylor McKinney, it doesn’t sound like she has any troubles with her husband. They are very happy in Tennessee, and they are raising their children together while running a t-shirt company. It sounds like things could not be better. On Teen Mom OG, Maci has revealed that she wants to help Ryan get clean for Bentley, so it is possible that she’s stood by Ryan for months as he battled a drug issue. She was recently at his wedding, as he and Mackenzie got married again. While things are great with Ryan, it is possible that she’s not good with Mackenzie. She was very critical of the way Bookout handled the drug issue on Teen Mom OG last year.

Maci Bookout returns to Teen Mom OG tonight on MTV, as the newest season is ready for fans.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]