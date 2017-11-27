Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Engaged! Everything We Know About The Bride-To-Be

After months of rumors and speculation, Kensington Palace has finally announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged to be married. Harry proposed to Markle earlier this month, and the two are making plans for a spring 2018 wedding. The announcement officially came from Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles.

“His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course,” read the statement.

Both Families Are Delighted By The News

According to ABC News, Queen Elizabeth gave Harry permission to propose to Markle, which is required by the 2011 Perth Agreement. The first six people in line to the throne must have the monarch’s permission, and Prince Harry is currently fifth in line.

Both Harry and Markle’s families have given their blessing to the couple, with Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, wishing them a “lifetime of happiness.”

Meghan Markle Is An Actress And Activist

Markle, 36, just wrapped filming the seventh season of Suits in Toronto and will now move to London where she will live with Harry, 33, in Nottingham College at Kensington Palace. The Los Angeles native and Northwestern University graduate will appear with her husband-to-be later today for a photo call and their first interview together.

In addition to being a successful actress, the bride-to-be is also politically active and, as CNN reports, she has made it clear she is “proud to be a feminist.” Gender equality has been an important issue for Markle since she was a little girl, and in 2015, the United Nations named her Women’s Advocate for Political Participation and Leadership.

In a column for Elle UK last November, Markle wrote that with fame comes opportunity and responsibility, and she has used hers with various humanitarian efforts around the world, including being a World Vision global ambassador.

The actress, political activist, and humanitarian has quite the different background than most princesses. She was married once before, is biracial, is an American, and she attended Catholic school. NBC News reports that the Queen giving her blessing to the marriage shows just how much things have changed in the royal family and how modern it has become.

Markle and Harry will take the title of either Duke and Duchess of Sussex or the Duke and Duchess of Buckingham once they are married. It is up to Queen Elizabeth to decide on their official designation.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]