‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Horton Finds Lucas Passed Out Drunk, Makes His Father Think About Sobriety

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will finally have an encounter with his son in the flesh. Until this week, all of their recent interactions have been drunken hallucinations. The one time he did see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) in the flesh, he didn’t realize it was real. It seems that Will might be the key to his father finally getting sober.

Sneak peek photos published in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal Will Horton will come across his father in Salem. Unfortunately, it appears that Lucas is passed out drunk. Laying down on a park bench, Will extends his hand to help his father get up.

Fans have been hoping that Lucas would get sober. Unfortunately, it hasn’t happened yet. His family and friends have been unsuccessful in their attempts to help him. This includes Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) would even go as far as tough love to help Lucas.

When Lucas started seeing hallucinations of Will Horton, viewers were sure that would prompt the alcoholic to go back into recovery. However, that just seemed to make him drink more. Even finding out that Will could possibly be alive wasn’t enough. However, it appears that actually seeing his son in the flesh might change things for Lucas Horton.

Days of our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral suggest that meeting Will Horton face-to-face could make Lucas think about sobriety. It is interesting, though, because Will has no idea that Lucas is his father. Unless he recognizes him from photos or someone points him out, Lucas would just be a stranger asleep on a park bench. Perhaps Lucas opens his eyes and sees Will, calls his name, and the young man responds by walking over.

Even though Will considers everyone a stranger, what hasn’t changed is his kind nature. Yes, he tends to explode at Sami Brady, but he has been understanding and sympathetic to everyone else. This was particularly true when Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) started crying. He actually allowed her to cry on his shoulder and give him a long embrace. It might be something similar with Lucas. However, only time will tell if seeing his son alive will actually get him to give up drinking for good.

