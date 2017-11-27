MissUniverse2017 Trends On Twitter As Universe Crowns New Queen, #Philippines #Thailand Among Most Mentioned

Following the coronation of Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as the new Queen of the Universe, hashtag Miss Universe is the number one trend on twitter anew with over 20 million hits as of writing.

Among the most tweeted segment of the coronation night was the swimsuit, evening gown, and the interview rounds. It was followed by the announcement of the top six contestants.

Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters, Miss Universe Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp and Miss Universe South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters were among the most mentioned candidates.

Miss Universe Philippines made it to the Top 16 via wildcard. The 2017 edition of the most prestigious beauty pageant in the Universe introduced a different format in selecting the Top 16.

This year, four ladies each from subcontinents of Europe, America and Africa, Asia and Pacific composed the Top 16. They are joined by four wildcards.

Miss Thailand, Miss Sri Lanka, Miss Ghana, and Miss South Africa composed the Africa, Asia and Pacific continent. Ladies from Spain, Ireland, Croatia and Great Britain moved forward for the Africa and Asia Pacific region. Representatives from Colombia, Canada, Brazil and the United States have advanced for the Americas region. The wildcards were composed of Jamaica, Venezuela, China and The Philippines.

Rounding up the top three were Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez and Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Aside from the $300,000 crown, Miss Universe Nel-Peters will also go home with a yearlong salary and a luxury apartment in New York City for the duration of her stint as Queen of the Universe.

Thousands of twitter users, meanwhile, lauded Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere for her successful stint as the 2016 Queen of the Universe.

Reigning #MissUniverse Iris Mittenaere saying her final words.. She's gorgeous and she was crowned in the #Philippines last year. pic.twitter.com/8QKz5wUAok — ErwinQuinto (@erwinisgemini) November 27, 2017

Reigning #MissUniverse Iris Mittenaere is ending her reign tonight. "It has been a wonderful year." LIVEBLOG https://t.co/x7f0SgAdU2 pic.twitter.com/n74iZxHJMw — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 27, 2017

During her reign, Mittenaere’s advocacy included visiting children from Bienvenue-Tongasoa, an orphanage in her own country. She also worked with Smile Train, a global organization that provides cleft repair surgeries for children in underdeveloped countries. She was also a staunch advocate of oral hygiene since she is a dental surgery student.

#MissUniverse 2016 Iris Mittenaere has always been vocal about her advocacy, which is the improvement of oral hygiene. https://t.co/OiAWX5yTSY — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) November 27, 2017

While Miss Philippines did not make it to the Top 5, still many Filipinos were proud of what she achieved. A lot of the Filipino supporters took to twitter to show their support and love for their candidate. They said Peters fought a good fight.

Thank you for representing our country. We are proud of you, Rachel Peters! #MissUniverse #Philippines ???? pic.twitter.com/HL7egjotoh — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) November 27, 2017

Madlang People lets all give Rachel Peters a big round of applause! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) November 27, 2017

Thailand also did not make it to the final round but love and support poured in for her. The last time Thailand bagged the crown was in the 1988 edition of the Miss Universe held in Taiwan where Porntip Nakhirunkanok bested 66 other candidates.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]