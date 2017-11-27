Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, Continues Anti-Transgender Crusade And Appears In ‘Counting On’ Promo

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, recently launched yet another attack on the transgender community. His latest comments came just one day after TLC encouraged viewers to watch an episode of Counting On that he appears in.

On Saturday, Derick Dillard took to social media to share a video of former Breitbart columnist Ben Shapiro debating a young woman over the right of transgender men and women to be identified by their preferred pronouns. Derick made his previous anti-transgender remarks on Twitter, but this time he chose to use the Facebook page that he shares with Jill Duggar to air his grievances with the transgender community. The Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page accused him of “pushing the fear of transgender people and those who support them.” Jill’s husband also suggested that the acceptance of transgender people will somehow hurt everyone else.

“Our society will be harmed if we compromise what is fact and what isn’t. We can’t change definitions,” Derick wrote.

However, his assertion that society can’t change definitions isn’t entirely true. According to Mental Floss, the word “girl” was once used to refer to a young person of either sex. Ben Shapiro is unaware of this.

“For all of human history, boy meant boy and girl meant girl,” he says in the video Derick shared.

The conservative pundit also claims that you “must be a biological boy to be a Boy Scout.” However, as reported by the Los Angeles Times, the organization now accepts female members. This move came shortly after the Scouts began allowing transgender boys to join its programs.

The response to Derick’s Facebook post was a mixture of support and disappointment. One fan praised him for doing “the right thing,” but others wondered why he’s so threatened by the existence of transgender people.

“Since you don’t need physical evidence to believe in God…..Why do you absolutely refuse to accept there’s a possibility that for what ever reason, someone could be born with the wrong genitals?” wrote one of his followers.

“What I want to know is why is this the cause that you’ve take up? You can hold this belief if you so choose, but why do you have to continue pressing this issue with the public?” another asked.

Jill and I wish you all a happy Thanksgiving! We are truly grateful for all the incredible people in our lives, who have blessed us so much! A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:29am PST

Some fans said that they love watching Jill Duggar and her family on Counting On, but Derick’s constant attacks on the transgender community are turning them off from the show.

“Unfollow. I enjoyed watching your family on TLC but now I realize that it was just the editing of TLC that made you tolerable,” read one comment.

“My only hope is that people will continue to unfollow you so you have less of an audience to spread this hate.”

As reported by the New York Daily News, TLC decided to cut ties with Derick Dillard after he made transphobic remarks about another of the network’s stars, teen LGBT activist Jazz Jennings. Derick tweeted that her reality show was following “a non-reality” because she’s transgender. A few weeks later, he tweeted that it’s “unfortunate” that Jazz is on TV. Derick has misgendered the teen in all of his tweets.

He might not be currently filming with TLC, but the network recently used an episode of Counting On starring Derick as part of a Thanksgiving promotion. On Friday, the Counting On Facebook page was updated for the first time in about three weeks.

The first post that TLC chose to share after it dumped Derick included a link to a playlist of Thanksgiving-themed episodes of TLC shows. In the Counting On episode that was included on the list, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are shown trying to adapt to life in Central America.

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Instagram]