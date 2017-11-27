Eve Mavrakis Convinced Ewan McGregor Cheated, New Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead Spotted In Distress

Eve Mavrakis is convinced that Ewan McGregor cheated on her with new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The news comes after Mary Elizabeth Winstead and the Star Wars actor was spotted having an emotional exchange in West Hollywood.

Eve Mavrakis is convinced that Ewan McGregor cheated on her in the summer leading to their split according to The Sun. While the 46-year-old actor tried to convince his estranged wife that nothing happened behind her back during their marriage, she finds it hard to believe. A source claims that the French production designer believes that he was seeing Mary Elizabeth Winstead while they were married.

The insider revealed that Ewan McGregor confessed his feelings for his Fargo co-star to his wife in May. Shortly after, the couple separated. An insider claimed that Mavrakis is sure that McGregor and Winstead were together before he made the confession to her. This only made the situation extremely difficult for the French beauty and the kids.

The Moulin Rouge actor confirmed his split from the 51-year-old in October after 22 years of marriage. This comes after pictures of the Trainspotting actor and Winstead kissing surfaced online. The Scottish actor was spotted moving out from the family home in Los Angeles this month. He has then found a bachelor pad nearby. Meanwhile, This was at the same time that Mary Elizabeth Winstead announced her split with former husband, Riley Stearns around the same time.

This week, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were spotted having an emotional exchange over dinner at Palihouse in West Hollywood. In a quiet corner of the restaurant, the new couple was seen crying in between serious discussions. In fact, McGregor and the Scott Pilgrim actress were pictured wiping each other’s tears during the meeting. The new couple remained affectionate throughout the difficult exchange, offering comforting gestures as they have their intimate talk.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor arrived separately. They left the restaurant the same way. The dinner date comes after Winstead’s former husband was forced to deny the threatening comments he allegedly made on his Instagram account. In an explosive Instagram rant, he allegedly threatened the couple but the images can no longer be found. He later penned a denial of those claims and revealed that the whole process has been a lot for the television writer. More so, his loving Instagram post to Mavrakis when they announced their split is reportedly missing since news of McGregor and Winstead’s romance made headlines. The touching post stated that he would always love her.

