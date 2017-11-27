Former World’s Heaviest Man Alive Has Lost Almost Half His Body Weight– See The Transformation

The former title holder for “World’s Heaviest Man Alive” Juan Pedro Franco, 33, has lost approximately half his body weight. Franco used to weigh 1,300 pounds, which is almost seven times as much as an average man. But he has since lost over 500 pounds after undergoing gastric bypass surgery, Newsweek reports via The International Business Times (IBT).

Surgeons had to open Juan Pedro Franco’s stomach and extract a portion of his intestines in an effort to decrease the amount of food he’s able to eat. He is currently recovering in Zapopan, Mexico, after his second gastric bypass operation. His first operation was in May 2017. According to IBT, Juan Pedro Franco’s condition is stable but he still has a lot of weight left to lose. His doctors anticipate that this second bypass procedure will help Pedro lose 200 more pounds.

“Everything we’re doing has been mapped out and if everything goes to plan in a year and a half we’ll have him down to between 12 and 14 stone,” said Dr. Jose Antonio Castaneda Cruz, one of Pedro’s doctors. “Initially we didn’t think he was going to be apt for this treatment because of his level of obesity and a lung problem he suffers, but now we’re seeing a more promising horizon.”‘

Juan Pedro Franco, who at 595 kg was the world's heaviest man, undergoes second stomach-reduction surgery in #Mexico pic.twitter.com/qywfumV8bu — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 24, 2017

Juan Pedro Franco has admitted that he has been struggling with his weight ever since he was a child. But the problem intensified when he was bedridden for over a year after a car accident.

Pedro told The Japan Times that he was more nervous about the second surgery than the first.

"Me siento muy motivado": el optimismo de Juan Pedro Franco, el hombre más obeso del mundo tras la operación para perder peso. @bbcmundo lo visitó en el hospital. Mira el video https://t.co/JXkRMvmRyR pic.twitter.com/NhfxlXDfO2 — BBC Mundo (@bbcmundo) November 25, 2017

“I was more nervous than in the first surgery,” he said, “but I knew that this second surgery was a priority in my life if I am to be able to move forward.”

According to The Japan Times, Franco suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure. Also, Juan has not walked in approximately seven years. Doctors hope that as he loses the weight, he’ll be able to stop taking medication for these conditions and that he’ll be able to walk again.

As The Japan Times notes, The Guinness Book Of World records awarded Juan Pedro Franco the title of “World’s Heaviest Man Alive” in early 2017. The previous title holder was also Mexican. His name was Manuel Uribe and he weighed about 1300 pounds in 2007. Uribe died in May 2016.

In a heartfelt Spanish language interview with BBC Mundo, Juan said that he looks forward to getting his life back on track after he loses the weight. He added that he “refuses to give up” until he accomplishes his goal.

