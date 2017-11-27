[Breaking] Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Wins First Miss Universe 2017 Crown For Miss South Africa In 39 Years

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters bags the second Miss Universe crown for her country South Africa on Sunday, November 26, from the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 22-year-old beauty queen zoomed all the way to the final judging after acing her Final Question. Crowning her is Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittenaere of France who won the 65th edition in the Philippines.

The brunette beauty from Sedgefield, Western Cape bested 91 other delegates from all over the world. Miss Colombia Laura González and Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett finished as First Runner-Up Second Runner-Up, respectively. Meanwhile, Keysi Sayago (Venezuela) and Maria Poonlertlarp (Thailand) failed to advance in the Top 3.

Misses USA, Philippines, Canada, Spain, and Brazil aced the Swimsuit competition and advanced to Top 10. Completing the Top 16 are delegates from Sri Lanka, Ghana, Ireland, Croatia, and Great Britain, and China.

Monopolizing the on pageantry gig, everybody’s favorite Steve Harvey is back as host of the Miss Universe 2017. The veteran host infamously announced the wrong winner in 2015. That live television brouhaha snatched the world’s attention and attracted many partners and sponsors supporting the organization.

At the start of the telecast, Harvey interrupted the viewers announcing major changes in the selection of the Top 16. The 66th edition of Miss Universe took a different process of selecting the semifinalists. For the first time in the pageant’s history, nine girls in the Top 16 will be selected from three subdivided continental regions, namely, the Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Completing the semifinalist sets are the Wildcard candidates which aced preliminary rounds regardless of their region.

Tasked with the toughest job in the competition are the panel of judges chaired by Farouk Shami with Ross Matheus, Lele Pons, Jay Manuel, Pia Wurtzbach, Megan Olivi and Wendy Fitzwilliam.

Miss Japan Momoko Abe bagged the Best In National Costume Award. Be sure to check out the colorful showcase of culture and international artistry at Miss Universe 2017 National Costume in this article – Top 10 Best National Costume At Miss Universe 2017 [Video].

[Featured Image by HO/Miss Universe Organization.