‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga Shares Secret To Happy Marriage With Husband Joe Gorga

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has been married to husband Joe Gorga for more than 13 years. Although they have been though their fair share of ups and downs, the couple managed to stay true to their vows and stood by each other through thick and thin.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Melissa Gorga admitted that keeping a marriage is never easy. What made them defeat the odds is their love for family.

“I always say marriage isn’t easy. We argue all the time. But we both have the same end goal, I think, and we both love our kids… love family life. We’re the same, we’re compatible,” she said.

Her advice is to marry someone who shares the same interests as you. Melissa shared that she and Joe have always been family oriented. Whenever they can, they go on vacation with their kids, Antonia, 12, Gino, 10, and Joey, 7. Even if they’re parents now, Melissa said that they still make it a point to go out of the house and have a good time.

“We’re partiers. So, we really are. We work hard, play hard. So, it works,” she added.

Being part of Real Housewives of New Jersey, it’s inevitable that their fights are documented on national TV. Last year, there was a rumor that Melissa and Joe’s marriage was on the rocks. Joe felt that she was neglecting the family as she was spending more and more time on her new boutique Envy.

“I don’t want you to work. I want you home. I didn’t want a part time wife,” Joe told Melissa in a past RHONJ episode.

During his confessional, Joe added that the money Melissa bringing in wouldn’t be enough to support the family.

“My job pays for this [points to their house], her job pays for, maybe I’ll get a pair of sneakers,” he said.

On her confessional, Melissa explained that Joe still has that old school mentality about the roles of a man and a woman in a marriage. She admitted that it was difficult to maintain those traditional values while being a modern woman in the work field.

By the end of the episode, despite their conflicting views on Melissa’s business, the couple was able to patch things up.

Early this year, Melissa reopened Envy after closing it temporarily following a rift with former business partner Jackie Beard Robinson. Back then, she explained that she and Jackie had conflicting opinions on how to run the store. In an interview with The Daily Dish, Melissa said that she was completely “devastated” and “blindsided” with how the partnership ended.

“I woke up one morning and it was completely emptied — and I’m talking about there wasn’t even a hanger or a roll of tape left in Envy. So I laid on my couch and I cried for three days straight,” she recalled.

