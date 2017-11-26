Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s Pants To Jill Duggar Dillard’s Nose Ring; Is The Duggar Family Becoming More Liberal?

Are the Duggars becoming more liberal as they age? It seems as though they may be more and more lenient these days when it comes to clothing.

Recently, Jinger Duggar Vuolo almost broke the Internet when she was photographed in pants, something that the Duggar parents have been very vocal about not allowing their daughters to wear. In the past year, Jinger has not only worn pants, but also other items forbidden by her parents, including ripped jeans, sleeveless dresses and high heels (though it does seem wedges are acceptable).

Recently, Jill Duggar Dillard was photographed at Silver Dollar City wearing jeans, which were unmistakeable. Some even though that they spotted Jessa Duggar Seewald also wearing jeans during the outing, which would mean that three of the four eldest sisters have graduated to eschewing their skirts and wearing pants.

Some suspect that Jinger Duggar Vuolo doesn’t wear pants in front of her family in order to respect their code of modesty, but Jill Duggar Dillard not only appeared to be with her family at Silver Dollar City, but also dropped a bombshell over Thanksgiving as previously reported by The Inqusitr: the reality TV star had pierced her nose. The picture can be seen on the family’s holiday photo album.

While some state that the married sisters are no longer under the jurisdiction of their father and can do whatever they want once they tie the knot, it is also evident that the family itself has become more liberal in regards to their dress code over time.

If the family were very severe in their dress code, it would not be likely that they would even take photos of Jill Duggar Dillard with her nose pierced, much less show them off to the world.

A few years ago, the Duggar family also discussed how their male family members were not allowed to wear shorts, which could tempt females who were seeing them at church or other outings. Now, it has been made clear that in the past several years, the boys have worn shorts, especially when participating in sporting events or other activities.

It appears Jinger is also still welcome in the family, despite her pants-wearing ways.

