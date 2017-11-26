Cyber Monday 2017 Best Deals For Amazon And Beyond

Although many shoppers started their holiday shopping on Black Friday, many more are holding out for the perfect deal on Cyber Monday. Customers are not likely to be disappointed this year as big names such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more compete for buyer’s hard-earned cash this Cyber Monday. Some online ads have been unveiled, offering a sneak peek at what is in store for shoppers who plan on taking advantage of the Cyber Monday deals this year.

Amazon shoppers ordered an average of 740 items per second last year, so deal seekers can expect to find deals worth buying again this year. Not to be outdone, Walmart, eBay, and Target have also announced their own additions to the online sales bash. Check out our handy category guide below for highlights of the sales.

Deals on Televisions



Walmart fans can save over $200 on several big name TVs, including a Samsung 58-inch 4K and a RCA 55-inch Roku Smart TV. Shoppers who prefer Amazon will not be disappointed, as the popular site is featuring a 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV for $329.99 and a 40-inch smart TV for $179.99.

Deals on Laptops

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch laptop can be found for $199 at Walmart, while Amazon is promising sales in their Lightening Deals sections throughout Cyber Monday. eBay is getting in on the laptop action this year, promising hundreds of dollars off of multiple computers, including a MacBook Pro.

Deals on Cell Phones and other Electronics

Walmart’s Straight Talk fans will be excited to find the Samsung Galaxy S7 for $299. eBay once again is throwing their hat into the ring with Apple iPhones at a discounted rate. Nikon and Canon cameras are promised to be found at great deals for Cyber Monday on eBay as well.

Deals on Clothing

American Eagle and Charlotte Russe will be sporting 40 percent off and free shipping, while Gap is featuring 50 percent off with free shipping. Hollister fans are excited for their Cyber Monday sale, which features prices at 50 percent off. Banana Republic decided to not be left in the cold as they advertised sales of 50 percent off as well.

No matter where you do your Cyber Monday shopping, there will be plenty of great prices and options as competitors face off in what promises to be an exciting sales holiday!

[Featured Image by Wilfredo Lee/AP Images]