‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Gets A Shocking Job Offer, Will He Become The Newmans’ Enemy?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) will get a surprising job offer during the week of November 27. Last week, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) pulled the plug on media company, Hashtag. Scott realizes that without the media company, his chance of employment with Newman Enterprises is not good. It won’t be long until he gets a pink slip and he is left scrambling to find a new job.

According to Soap Central, Scott will get a surprise job offer, and he will feel like he has no choice but to accept it. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott feels it is just a matter of time before he is let go from NE.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will sit down for a national news interview with Kerry Forrest (Lisa Guerrero). Apparently, Scott’s research and interview impress Kerry so much, she offers him a job. Y&R spoilers suggest that the job offer is so good that he will not be able to turn it down.

The kicker is if he does take the job, he will probably become the Newman family enemy.Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the position would be a journalist position, working for a national news outlet, which could lead to investigating and reporting on the shenanigans of the Newman crew. It could pit him against Victor (Eric Braeden). While Scott doesn’t seem to have any loyalty to the Newmans, would it be wise to go against such a powerful family?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will weigh his options. If Victoria hadn’t axed Hashtag, he would have felt better declining the offer. Scott doesn’t like the idea of traveling and leaving Sharon (Sharon Case) alone. However, he is a journalist and loves the thrill of a hot news story.

Scott’s mother, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will probably have a problem with him taking a job that would take him out of town often and could put her boy in dangerous situations. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will do whatever she can to discourage him from taking the position. It will be interesting to see if Scott decides to accept the job offer and how it will affect his life.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

