Here’s The True Story About Vince McMahon ‘Burying’ Finn Balor

For months, the expectation has been that Finn Balor would be receiving his long-awaited rematch for the WWE Universal Championship with Brock Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble. It was reported that Balor’s poor booking and position in the company were a result of Vince McMahon “burying” him. Simultaneously, the WWE Universe voted Finn Balor as their top choice to face The Beast next for the WWE Universal Title.

Apparently, Dave Meltzer was the one behind the story about Vince McMahon burying Finn Balor. It’s now being reported that he may have fabricated the entire story. There is said to be no truth to the rumor about Vince feeling that Balor is stale and will fall into the same kind of role as Dolph Ziggler. It has been said the powers that be want to keep Finn Balor from facing Brock Lesnar as a way to protect him, not bury him.

WWE officials love “The Demon” gimmick and want to protect it. Since Brock Lesnar facing Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34 is written in stone, no one wants to see Finn forced to put over Lesnar at the Royal Rumble and lose his first match as “The Demon.” Vince McMahon feels a big loss could ruin the gimmick and give Finn Balor limited options since the persona would lose a lot of credibility.

In regards to the rumor about Finn Balor not being “over” enough for a match with Brock Lesnar, Balor has one of the top selling lines of merchandise in the company. He’s still trailing top guys like Roman Reigns or John Cena, but his numbers are still quite strong. The WWE Universe is also firmly behind Balor receiving a match with Lesnar, which was proven by the recent poll this week. Balor is considered a strong babyface.

Some people disliked Finn putting over Kane a few weeks back and losing to Samoa Joe this week on Raw, but WWE officials feel that Balor is a talent that can handle losing some matches as long as he’s not using “The Demon” gimmick. It’s unclear if WWE officials are still considering Balor for a title match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. However, all the reports about him being “buried” should not be taken too seriously.

