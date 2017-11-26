‘General Hospital’ News: Maurice Benard’s Take On Jason Twin Plot, ‘Not Gonna Lie, Those Aren’t My Favorite’

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of November 27-December 1 tease that the conflict between Jason (Billy Miller) and Patient 6 (Steve Burton) escalates, with Sam (Kelly Monaco) caught in the crossfire. However, the mystery would appear to have been solved when Andre (Anthony Montgomery) reveals that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan. Port Charles mob boss Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his wife, Carly (Laura Wright), are major players in the twin mystery drama. They have thrown in their lot with Patient 6. Their belief that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan appears vindicated when Andre identifies Patient 6 as Jason and Billy Miller’s character as Drew.

Actor Maurice Benard, who portrays Sonny on General Hospital, recently sat down for an interview with ABC Soaps in Depth. During the interview, he shared his take on the Jason Morgan twin mystery. His take on the plot appears to agree with the views expressed by some critics of the daytime drama. Critics have argued that the Jason-Drew identity mystery storyline is strange if not actually kooky and outlandish.

Benard, who has voiced his opinion in the past about GH storylines that he thought needed to be changed, was frank once again in his appraisal of the Jason-Drew identity plot.

When asked what he thought about “transplanting memories from one Jason into another,” Benard admitted that he wasn’t particularly into such outlandish plots.

“I’m not going to lie, those aren’t my favorite stories.”

However, he added that professional actors often find themselves challenged to make even the wildest plot look convincing and realistic.

“The challenge is to make it as real as it can be. Sometimes, that’s more fun than the easier, straight stories.”

According to Benard, it’s much harder making wild plots work but when the storyline gets wild, actors are challenged to give their best to make their characters believable and realistic in every aspect of portrayal, especially in their emotional reactions. He said he enjoys the challenge of making otherwise outrageous and even ridiculous plots look convincing and realistic.

“If you have to talk about aliens and people coming back from the dead, to play that truth can be hard,” he said. “That’s why I kind of like it — it’s an acting challenge.”

Overall, Benard said he has no complaints about the Jason twin mystery plot, partly because it has offered the opportunity to reunite and work with his old friend, Steve Burton, who portrays Patient 6.

‘General Hospital’ Interview: Maurice Benard Dishes On Sonny Corinthos’ Crimes On ‘GH,’… https://t.co/kRrLc9iFK4 pic.twitter.com/x8cGwmmaPQ — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) August 22, 2016

“I love Steve being back,” he said. “I knew we wouldn’t skip a beat acting-wise, but the beautiful thing is, it’s like high school. All we do is laugh. When we have to get serious, we get serious, but most of the time, we’re joking. I’m having fun because I’m a lot more relaxed in my life and in my acting, so they’re both a little easier to do now.”

Benard had earlier taken to social media to assure his fans that he plans to continue portraying the mob boss Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital. He told ABC Soaps In Depth that he would like to do at least one more year on GH.

“I love the people, and I love working here. I can’t wait to be here another year — at least one more year!”

“I want to stay on GH,” he said. “Another year and it’ll be my 25th anniversary! If I’m allowed to do one more year.”

However, he admitted that anything could happen as negotiations with GH could fail.

“Anything can happen in negotiations,” he said, “but I plan to be here! I’m here 100 percent. I’m all in. I’ve said it over and over, and I’ll say it again: I love GH.”

