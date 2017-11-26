‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Spinelli Faces Patient 6, Britt Joins The Jason Morgan Chaos

Two characters are having a major return to General Hospital in the next two weeks. Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is coming back on the week of November 27 to help solve the Jason Morgan mystery. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is also heading back to Port Charles on the week of December 4, and she will also be involved in the Patient 6 and twin chaos.

The tech geek Spinelli was instrumental in the past in determining that Billy Miller’s character was Jason Morgan. Now that there are two persons claiming to be the real Jason, Spinelli needs to be there and help solve the puzzle. When he comes back to Port Charles, he will be face to face with Patient 6. Looking at Steve Burton’s character, Spinelli will not be able to help but think that he is Jason Morgan. Which team will he join? Whether he would give his loyalty to Miller’s Jason, that is something to look forward to, General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry said.

Meanwhile, Britt will be in Port Charles for a short visit. General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny will get a lead on an adversary, and it’s possible that with the help of Britt, he will be able to get in touch with Faison (Anders Hove). In addition, she might also help in finding out what happened to Patient 6 and Jason Morgan.

Fans are happy to hear that Britt is coming back, and they are hoping that she will return as a regular. Thiebaud’s character is someone viewers could love to hate, fans commented on Soap Opera Digest report. She left the soap in 2014 and re-appeared for a short stint in 2015.

Meanwhile, Miller’s Jason and Burton’s Patient 6 continue to search for the truth regarding the memory manipulation experiment on them. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) will be able to catch up with Andre (Anthony Montgomery) and ask him some questions. Andre will have to face his past and come out clean, and what he is going to say might give Patient 6 and Jason some closure.

