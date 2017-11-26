‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Conflicted, Wants To Confess, Liam To Forgive Or Go Into A Fury?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will continue to be conflicted. One part of her desperately wants to tell Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth. However, there is another part of her that doesn’t want to destroy her marriage. In the end, will she tell her husband about sleeping with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont)? When that happens, how will Liam respond to the “family affair” shocker?

B&B spoilers from SoapCentral reveal that Liam is thankful his family is intact. He is grateful not just for Steffy’s forgiveness, but also for his repaired relationship with his father. However, he has no idea that Bill and Steffy committed a sin far worse than Liam and Sally’s kiss. The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers suggest that when he finds out his wife slept with his father, he won’t exactly be in the forgiving mood. Fans should brace themselves for an explosive confrontation that has Liam seeing red.

Typically, Liam Spencer is a nice guy. He loves his wife and wants nothing more than to live a blissful wedded life with Steffy. However, over the next few weeks, it is going to be more difficult to keep the affair hidden. Steffy is already showing signs of breaking down, according to The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers. Despite her trying to forget about the betrayal, it could consume her. It will be in her thoughts every waking minute and may also haunt her dreams.

At first, Bill wanted to steal Steffy away from her husband. However, she begged him to keep the affair a secret. He agreed and realizes that she is right, that they must keep what happened a secret. However, The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers suggest that eventually, Liam will find out the truth. Whether Steffy finally explodes and tells him the truth or he finds out some other way is yet to be determined. In either case, Liam might not be as forgiving as Steffy was with Sally’s kiss.

To complicate matters further, could someone else somehow know about Bill and Steffy’s betrayal? Someone that is waiting for just the right time to blow the secret out of the water? Remember, this is the soap opera universe, which means that secrets are never truly hidden. The only question is, will Liam forgive Steffy, or will he go into a fury? Will it reignite his feud with “Dollar Bill,” and during the chaos, who else will get caught in the crossfire?

The Bold and The Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

