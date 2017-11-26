Urban Meyer Blames ‘Malicious’ J.T. Barrett Pre-Game Injury On Cameraman: Barrett Said ‘He Hit Me’ [Video]

Urban Meyer, coach of the Ohio State University football team, is on the warpath to find out which cameraman hurt J.T. Barrett’s knee prior to the big game against Michigan on Saturday, November 25. According to Jeremy Raunch of Fox 19, Raunch spoke to a witness that viewed J.T.’s injury as malicious and not accidental.

However, Raunch called that testimony the viewpoint of one person. According to CBS Sports, Barrett did not think that the person who ran past him and ran into his knee on the sideline did it maliciously. The below video shows J.T. speaking about the incident that happened on the crowded sideline, with Barrett admitting that he didn’t even see a camera. Other witnesses that saw the person run into Barrett’s knee saw camera equipment, but were not able to discern if the person was a photographer or broadcast TV crew member.

Either way, Barrett is ready to suit up again and play next week in the Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin. According to USA Today, Urban wants an “all-out investigation” into who ran into J.T. prior to the game and caused his knee to twist sideways.

Here's another look at J.T. Barrett's injury pic.twitter.com/jsFAzZo91T — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) November 25, 2017

Urban Meyer said J.T. Barrett sustained the injury before the game. Said it involved a camera man. And he's quite upset. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/kmnPm2Yoof — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 25, 2017

Barrett explains injury pic.twitter.com/l9G5nfqC6a — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 25, 2017

With the Ohio State sideline filled with plenty of people, including media personnel, security, VIPs, former football players, and other support staff workers, it might be hard to track down exactly who ran into Barrett.

J.T. showed journalists how his knee turned when a person “wearing gray” tried to squeeze past him and ran into his knee, causing aggravation that affected him on the football field. Meyer was not sure initially if Barrett would be able to play on Saturday due to the pre-game injury. Urban’s frustration was expressed as he said there were “too many damn people on the sideline.” J.T.’s injury was a source of frustration and anger for Urban, who directed the anger at himself for allowing Barrett to get hurt on the sideline.

“I’m gonna find out who. I’m so angry right now. I gotta move on. (So angry) that I let that happen.”

As a result of the melee, Urban’s name is getting a lot of attention on Twitter.

Urban Meyer: ‘All-out investigation’ after J.T. Barrett’s pregame injury https://t.co/mQHKOZiXxk Read — JOHN HAMILTON (@HAMILTON_XTC) November 26, 2017

[Featured Image by Carlos Osorio/AP Images]