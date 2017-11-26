Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Take A Break From Acting For Goats And Politics

Jennifer Lawrence wants to take a break from acting so that she can do something wildly different. Instead of wowing fans on the big screen, the actress would like to spend her time milking goats and working in politics.

“I want to get a farm. I want to be, like, milking goats,” Lawrence revealed in a recent interview with Elle magazine,

Along with her desire to spend time on a farm, the Oscar winner also admitted that she wants to devote more of her attention on the Represent.us organization. She currently sits on the board of the organization that focuses on trying to end political corruption. Lawrence has been extremely vocal about her feelings regarding the current political climate in the United States. She is very passionate when it comes to politics and does not hold back on her opinion.

The 27-year old actress is ready to get back to her roots and live a simpler life. She has been working non-stop for over seven years, making up to three movies a year. The Hunger Games star has definitely earned some down time and she is finally ready to take it.

Jennifer Lawrence has taken the first steps to ensure her break from acting will happen. In September, she shared with Today Show host Savannah Guthrie that she does not have any projects lined up for the next two years. However, that doesn’t mean she is free and clear to head to the farm.

The actress still has at least three projects that will need her attention before she can completely take time off from Hollywood. Both Red Sparrow and X-Men: Dark Phoenix are both currently in post-production and have release dates scheduled for 2018. Lawrence will have to hit the promotional circuit for both films as the release dates near.

Then there is the film Bad Blood. She is attached to star in the movie, which does not have an official release date or shooting schedule. The uncertainty of what is going on with that film could put a damper on her having two years with no projects.

Do you think about taking a break? –@savannahguthrie

“I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for 2 years.” –Jennifer Lawrence pic.twitter.com/zo987pOldt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 14, 2017

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is gearing up to take a much-deserved break from acting so she can milk goats and fight political corruption. Is there anything J Law can’t do?

[Featured Image by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images]