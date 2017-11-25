‘This Is Us’ Star Jon Huertas Says ‘Number Three’ Episode Will Be Heart-Wrenching

This Is Us fans may want to stock up on extra tissues before the fall finale. According to actor Jon Huertas, the upcoming episode, titled “Number Three,” will be an emotional rollercoaster for fans of the NBC family drama. Huertas, who plays Miguel on the show, told Entertainment Tonight that “Number Three” stands out as one of the most powerful episodes of the season — and that’s saying a lot based on what viewers have already seen in the previous nine episodes.

“The most powerful episode for me so far is episode 10, which hasn’t even aired yet,” Huertas told ET of “Number Three.” “On paper, it’s just… you’ll see, it’s so heart-wrenching.”

The episode will focus on the Randall Pearson character after the last two This Is Us episodes focused solely on Pearson siblings Kevin and Kate. Preview photos from the upcoming This Is Us episode show that Randall will appear as a 10-year-old, a teen, and an adult in “Number Three,” which means the timeline will be all over the place.

While the promo for “Number Three” seems to focus on adult Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) quest to fight for foster child Deja (Lyric Ross) in the present day, flashback scenes to the Big Three’s teen years — the era that patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died — are also shown. In addition, the pre-teen Big Three appear to be celebrating a birthday in some scenes.

While This Is Us fans have only seen snippets from Jack’s funeral — the Kevin-centric “Number One” episode clearly established that the Pearson siblings were teens when Jack died with a quick flashback of the grieving eldest son at his dad’s funeral — they will soon see more. In fact, Jon Huertas teases that his character, a family friend at the time of Jack’s death, was definitely in attendance at his best friend’s funeral.

“There is going to be more footage from his funeral that we’ll see and you can bet that Miguel’s there,” Huertas said.

So, does that mean This Is Us viewers will get another glimpse at Jack’s funeral in “Number Three”? All that is known so far about the timing of Jack Pearson’s death is that he died shortly after his teen son, Kevin (Logan Shroyer), broke his leg during a high school football game. “Number Three” will show that same day from Randall’s point of view. It will be interesting to see if the Randall-themed episode moves the Jack death story along any further.

You can see a promo for the This Is Us episode, “Number Three,” below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Ron Batzdorff/NBC]