“King Kong Pamela” is trending heavily as a “Breakout” on Google in 2017. According to the latest gossip reports, after posing nude for the King Kong special issue, the former Baywatch beauty-turned-PETA-activist, chatted with another publication on having sex with strangers. In the November 2017 interview, Pamela, aka Pamla or Pam to some, also revealed her frightening encounter of sexual harassment with beleaguered film producer, Harvey Weinstein, some years ago.

Pamela Anderson has been on a 2017 tear after posing nude in King Kong. She sat with the Saturday Times in an unfiltered interview and shared her experience with her generation’s sex revolution and expression, according to the Express. She also talked about how her journey in Hollywood challenged her at every turn with making personal and professional decisions about her body, self-respect, and career.

Pamela shared a glimpse into her sex life and made an attempt to create a narrative that accurately reflects her sensuality and sets the record straight from tabloid gossip. Anderson told the Times that she does enjoy experimenting with her partner in the bedroom.

And while she does indulge in “dressing up, role play or a little light bondage,” she does not embrace the notion of offering her body to strangers for the sole purpose of having sex; one-night stands don’t appeal to her in 2017 or ever.

“The sexual revolution gave us freedom, but it also gave us this raunchy, bad, empty sex…. So much sex with strangers is not good for you,” she said.

“You should never have sex with someone you are not in love with.”

Pamela Anderson, who prides herself on helping to create the National Domestic Violence Hotline, described a frightening moment with Harvey Weinstein. The celebrated film producer is currently the focus of sexual assault and sexual harassment investigations based on the claims of dozens of women in Hollywood who’ve come forward in 2017.

She’s stood up to Harvey Weinstein, lobbied Melania Trump on veganism and called out hook-up culture at Oxbridge. Meet the one, the only, Pamela Anderson https://t.co/LO5tvilgjI pic.twitter.com/jHH5xHSlxG — Times Fashion (@TimesFashion) November 21, 2017

Anderson described a time when Weinstein spoke to her in a vulgar manner and threatened her career, for the “most extraordinary reason,” according to the Times.

Early in Pamela’s career, she leaned on her “youthful naivety” to avoid abusive situations and falling prey to powerful men in the business. When confronted with uncomfortable situations, she’d strongly redirect the person accosting her and immediately create distance from the circumstance.

“I would be like, ‘you want me to do what? Oh my God you’re the worst thing people say about this industry…’ I would storm off and shout, ‘I believe in love!’ and slam the door,” she said. However, later in her career, her gutsy approach didn’t always work.

Pamela’s encounter with Weinstein occurred in 2008 during the production of the Superhero Movie, a project produced by Robert K. Weiss (A Night at the Roxbury) and David Zucker (Airplane). Based on her account, Weinstein took her off guard with a hair-raising scream.

“He was so mean. He called me back and shouted, ‘you’re Pamela Anderson. You’re lucky I’m even putting you in a f***ing film. You’re never going to work in this f***ing industry again, you f***ing son of a bitch.'”

In the 2017 post, the Times wrote that although Pamela’s experience with Weinstein didn’t allegedly include sexual assault or abuse, it shows that he has the propensity for verbal abuse and demonstrates how he attempts to wield his power over women.

Pamela Anderson describes the moment she confronted Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/3Rcz2ETqrm pic.twitter.com/P4CduvmQ8p — The Independent (@Independent) November 19, 2017

Pamela, who is a tireless advocate for animal rights, shared more about the ordeal, saying the conflict was about her principles.

“He told me I’d never work in this town again because I refused to work with a dog… I’ve never been talked to in that way by anybody. Not even a boyfriend. He was really intimidating. And I did it. But I did it without the dog.”

In 2017, Pamela Anderson doesn’t show any signs of slowing down her fast-paced lifestyle after decades in the entertainment and conservation fields. The former 1990 Playboy Playmate of the Month and Baywatch star is known for stripping down and showing off skin over the years. And at 50, Pamela is still wading in the NSFW territory.

Pamela posed in King Kong magazine for its 2017 “The Transformation Issue.” The publication is “is an independent, biannual print magazine dedicated to showcasing the work of ground-breaking artists, designers, models, musicians and image-makers from every corner of the world.”

Bae watch: Pamela Anderson gets naked for King Kong Magazine. https://t.co/ESZvezbxWE pic.twitter.com/WG1qoDHocq — E! News (@enews) October 27, 2017

In the 2017 risqué photo shoot for King Kong, Pamela Anderson strikes sensual, yet age-defying poses and looks more like a model decades her junior. David LaChapelle is the photographer behind Pamela Anderson’s nude photo spread. Hollywood Life calls the images of Pamela in King Kong “off the charts.”

Not only does Pamela Anderson stray from having sex with strangers, but she also has negative views about porn and dating apps. She calls the two “desensitizing.”

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Some have concluded that the actress-turned-activist is free spirited about sexual relations since she has a history of exposing her body in King Kong and Playboy, to name a few. However, Pam says that she’d rather meet a stranger in an elevator and build on the relationship instead of jumping right into bed for sexual intercourse.

Pamela Anderson revealed two little-known facts about her during the 2017 interview: she enjoys wearing a baby doll nightie and she always leaves her home with lingerie that matches — in the event she dies in a car crash.

