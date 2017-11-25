‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’: Beth Chapman Doesn’t Want Pity, ‘Determined To Beat’ Throat Cancer Diagnosis

Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, said in a recent interview with People Magazine that she doesn’t want pity from people as she continues to fight a throat cancer diagnosis from August. The 50-year-old wife of Duane Chapman, 64, from the popular A&E bounty-hunting duo, Dog and Beth Chapman, opened up about her stage 2 throat cancer diagnosis, along with her personal thoughts on the disease and how she’s dealing with it, in a published interview with People Magazine on Monday. Beth Chapman revealed to readers that she isn’t going to “let the disease break her,” while also sharing that she is “determined to beat” her throat cancer diagnosis.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Duane “Dog” Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, shocked fans in September when she wrote an exclusive letter to Radar Online telling fans that she had received a stage 2 throat cancer diagnosis two weeks before. Duane and Beth Chapman have been officially off the small screen since their last A&E reality TV series, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, ended in August of 2015. However, Dog and Beth had already garnered a large fan-base from their previous long-running reality TV series, Dog the Bounty Hunter, that also ran on the A&E network for eight full seasons, from August of 2004 through June of 2012.

Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter were shocked and dismayed when A&E canceled the series, but even more so when Beth Chapman emotionally told fans of her throat cancer diagnosis. Since the news of Beth Chapman’s throat cancer broke just over two months ago, several updates have been shared about how she’s doing, including news of her immediate surgery to remove a plum-sized tumor from her throat. Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter took to social media to offer love and support to Dog and Beth Chapman as she healed from her successful throat cancer surgery, but Beth later shared on her personal Instagram account that broth was her “new best friend,” for #sixmonthsmaybe.

I really want to have this pizza .. ????#dreamon #sixmonthsmaybe lol broth my new best friend lol A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

Beth Chapman also shared a photo on her personal Facebook account in September that showed she was fighting strong, and People Magazine wrote four days ago that Beth is determined to keep a positive attitude. Although Beth Chapman’s future prognosis is unknown, with only a 50 percent chance of surviving stage 2 throat cancer, Beth told People Magazine that she doesn’t let her frightening diagnosis take her over. Beth Chapman also said that she doesn’t want anyone to pity her and that she plans to “fight it with all that I have.” Duane “Dog” Chapman also said of his wife, Beth Chapman, that she’s fighting throat cancer, she’s tough, and that he knows she’s going to win.

“I wanted to be around people who helped me move forward.” “Cancer is a terrible, deadly disease that can take away your faith and your hope.”

Beth Chapman’s fighting attitude probably helped to lend a hand to naming Dog and Beth’s new A&E reality TV special that’s due to air on Monday, November 27, at 9 p.m. ET. According to a video clip of Dog and Beth Chapman’s upcoming two-hour A&E special, called Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, Beth Chapman was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer on August 29. Beth also reveals that it took about a week for the cancer diagnosis to sink in enough for her to be able to book a flight to California for testing and treatment.

Duane “Dog” Chapman shared the official trailer for Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives on his Facebook account 10 days ago, and, just hours ago, also added the event to his Facebook timeline that’s described as “a gripping special about Beth Chapman’s battle with cancer and her road to recovery.”

Fans of the Hawaiian-based bounty hunters continue to offer Dog and Beth Chapman their thoughts and prayers, while also adding that they will be fighting this horrible disease right there with them on Monday night.

[Featured Image by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images]