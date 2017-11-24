‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, Nov. 28: Jordan Plays With Fire, And Tessa Stole Nikki’s Gun?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, November 28, tease that Jordan hints at having something juicy on Hilary (Mishael Morgan). When she asks what dirt he “thinks” he has on her, he suggests she should stay tuned because a shocker is coming. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Victor (Eric Braeden) talk about the direction they should take Newman Enterprises. Victor isn’t sure they should upset Abby (Melissa Ordway) right now, but Victoria is confident it is the right thing to do. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) makes a startling confession to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Will she admit she stole her gun and gave it to Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to shoot Zack (Ryan Ashton)?

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) teases that he has something on Hilary. Young and the Restless spoilers state Hilary believes he is bluffing and she tries to brush him off. Jordan advises her that if she doesn’t believe he has dirt on her, she should stay tuned because he will be revealing a juicy shocker about her soon. Will he release pictures from her sexy nude photo shoot? It certainly sounds like that’s his plan.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria and Victor meet about how Newman Enterprises will handle the sex ring scandal. Victoria makes a suggestion that Victor is in favor of, but he worries about how Abby will feel about being blindsided again. Victor warns Victoria that she needs to consider Abby’s feelings because she is a part of the company. It’s pretty clear Victoria will probably disregard her father’s warning and end up in a heated power struggle with Abby.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki may learn that Tessa stole her gun and gave it to Crystal to kill Zack. Nikki will be completely shocked by the accusation. She will tell Paul that she needs to talk to Tessa about this because she has no idea how Crystal would get her hands on her firearm.

Tessa will tell Nikki that she wants to talk to her if she is done with her conversation with Paul (Doug Davidson). Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki will say that she has a few words for her. Nikki has a stern look on her face. It’s pretty clear that Nikki is not happy about being thrown in the middle of a murder investigation.

The Hilary Hour is now streaming LIVE! #YR pic.twitter.com/w71ZBwByjN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 21, 2017

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]