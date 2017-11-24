‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington On What’s Ahead For Jo And Alex Now That Her Ex Is Back

Camilla Luddington has high hopes for Jo and Alex’s future, even though she’ll come face-to-face with her abusive ex-husband when Grey’s Anatomy returns for the second half of Season 14. How will Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers) deal with Paul’s (Matthew Morrison) abusive ways moving forward?

Luddington On Morrison

In an interview with E! Online, Luddington opened up about Paul’s arrival and how Jo and Alex will deal with her past demons. Luddington teased that the upcoming episodes are incredible and that Morrison does a great job portraying her abusive ex. She also assured fans that the writers took extra precautions when dealing with a such a sensitive subject like spousal abuse and that her character’s story was told in the right way.

But, even she wasn’t sure that anyone can hate Matthew Morrison.

“I remember when he got cast last season, and I was a huge fan of Glee and a huge fan of Mr. Schue. And I was wondering how I could possibly hate him as a character,” she told E! News.

Luddington Thinks Jo And Alex Can Make It Past The Drama With Her Ex

Paul’s appearance, of course, could create problems for Jo and Alex’s relationship, which seemed to finally get back on track this season. Fortunately, Luddington has high hopes that Jo and Alex will make it through whatever Paul can throw their way.

In fact, Luddington revealed that Jo is ready to move on with her life and divorcing Paul is a sign that she and Alex will remain together. That said, the actress didn’t rule out the possibility that creator Shonda Rhimes will surprise everyone and take their romance in a different direction.

Was Karev The Reason Jo’s Ex Could Track Her Down In Seattle?

Paul first made an appearance last season when Alex tracked him down just outside of Seattle. He had a brief cameo in the final ten seconds of the fall finale and will clearly play a large role in the rest of the season. As fans will recall, Jo left Paul because of his abusive ways and changed her name before arriving at Grey Sloan Memorial in Season 10. She didn’t finalize their divorce because she didn’t want Paul to find out her location.

Although Luddington is confident that her character will make it through the tough times ahead, Alex might not react well to Paul’s arrival. In fact, there’s a good chance that things will turn violent once Alex and Paul butt heads. We can only hope that Alex keeps his cool and doesn’t lash out, at least for Jo’s sake.

Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy returns with new episodes January 18 on ABC.

