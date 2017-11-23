‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Leak: Luke Is The Real Villain In Snoke’s Eyes

As the release of Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi draws closer, the excitement for the highly-anticipated sequel continues to skyrocket. The same goes for the volume of rumors, theories, and leaks about the film.

A new leak that emerged from 4chan, which seemingly outlines everything that happens in Star Wars: Episode 8, has shed some light on Supreme Leader Snoke’s true intentions. More intriguingly, it dished on the reason the ancient Sith is not Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) biggest fan.

Before diving into the leaked Star Wars: Episode 8 descriptions, readers are advised to take this report with a pinch of salt as the details provided are yet to be corroborated. Potential spoilers follow.

One of the biggest revelations in the leak is that Snoke sees all Jedi as “hypocrites.” He allegedly declares this in the final minutes of Star Wars: Episode 8, when he reveals to Rey (Daisy Ridley) that it was Luke who killed her mother.

So far, the promotion and marketing for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi has promised fans that the mythology and history of the Force will be explored and will turn the lore on its head.

Luke declared in the first Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser that he wants the Jedi to end, which hints that he could be of the same opinion with Snoke: the Jedi are not the force of good they were claiming to be after learning more about the order in his travels.

It is also implied in the Star Wars: Episode 8 leak that Snoke knows who Rey’s mother is, but there is no mention of her father. Interestingly, the fact that he is so livid about the Jedi being frauds hints that he may have been directly affected by or possibly lost someone due to their supposed deception.

In this spirit, it is speculated that this loss is none other than his wife and that Luke was responsible for it, making Rey the First Order leader’s daughter. And everything he has been doing and will do in the Star Wars movies is part of his quest for vengeance after being led to believe that the Jedi were the good guys.

Then again, Snoke is not considered a master manipulator for nothing and he knows just how powerful Rey is so he can easily whip up a phony story just to get her to his side and for her to turn against Luke.

In addition, the seven-foot humanoid tortures her in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, as previewed in the trailer, and it is hard to imagine family hurting each other, although fans know that this is not always the case in Star Wars. After all, Darth Vader too was not very gentle with his own son back then, and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) murdered his own father.

However, the general notion is that Snoke simply wants to be Rey’s master to use her powers for whatever evil he has planned. He promises her that she can unlock her true potential with his help, taking advantage of the fact that Luke is not willing to do it, ultimately pushing her to go to the ancient Sith in the first place, according to the Star Wars: Episode 8 leak.

The 4chan leakster also claims that Snoke has been trying to get to Rey’s psyche through telepathy since she defeated Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in order to corrupt her.

It is no secret that Rey is conflicted inside. Like Kylo Ren, she feels both dark and light surging through her and wants to be able to be in control, not the other way around. Luke is not taking the risk, though, as he might unleash a dark-sider out of her, and perhaps that is what Snoke is counting on and what he knows is the more probable result.

Once again, all this is pure speculation, as the leak is still unconfirmed by credible sources. Thankfully, fans will not have to wait long to learn the truth, with Star Wars: Episode 8 releasing December 15.

