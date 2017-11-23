‘General Hospital’ Spoilers, Monday, Nov. 27: Patient 6 Tells Kim He Isn’t Drew, Ava Is Willing to Take A Risk

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Monday, November 27, state that Jason’s (Billy Miller) insecurities get the better of him, and Sam (Kelly Monaco) is unable to reassure him. GH spoilers from Daytime Royalty hint that Jason wants Sam to assure him she believes he is the real Jason Morgan, but Sam isn’t exactly forthcoming. However, she tries to calm Jason’s frayed nerves by not ruling out the possibility he is the real Jason. She expresses hope for a speedy resolution of the puzzle.

Kim Nero Freaks Out Over Patient 6

General Hospital spoilers state that Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) mom, Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun), freaks out when she spots Patient 6 at Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) Thanksgiving dinner party. She approaches Patient 6, grabs him, and stares into his face in utter shock and bewilderment. She can’t believe that she runs into Drew at the Corinthos home. She struggles to accept the evidence.

Patient 6 is taken aback at being approached and held by a stranger. He soon realizes that Kim must have mistaken him for someone she used to know, and he tries to make her understand the situation. He insists that he does not know her and that she has mistaken him for another person. Kim doesn’t listen at first, but when Patient 6 pushes her away and repeats that he doesn’t know her, she begins to pay attention.

It is likely that Carly and Sonny would have to explain the situation to Kim, and it would take some time before she finally absorbs the implication of their explanation that Patient 6 is Drew’s identical twin. When Kim looks into Patient 6’s face, she still sees Drew and will need time to get over the shock of the unexpected encounter.

It can be expected that Kim will have lots of stories to tell about Drew, and her stories could help Sonny, Carly, and Patient 6 to reconstruct Drew’s past.

Meanwhile, they would likely want Jason (Billy Miller) to meet Kim, hoping that he would be able to recognize her or that the encounter would trigger buried memories.

Bensch And Alexis Kiss

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) kiss. Although Bensch feels attracted to Alexis, he can tell that Alexis does not feel so attracted to him. He admits to Alexis that he feels attracted to her and expresses hope that their relationship would progress further. However, it is clear that Alexis is not ready for a new relationship, her heart is still with Julian Jerome (William deVry).

Ava Is Willing To Take A Risk

Ava (Maura West) makes an appointment with a doctor. She is still hoping to have her faced fixed. The doctor examines her and tells her he thinks there is a chance. Meanwhile, Kiki (Haley Erin) tells Griffin (Matt Cohen) she believes that Ava has realized the risks of a full facial restoration surgery and that she might not want to undergo the surgery. However, Griffin expresses doubt.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Griffin might have to stop Ava from undergoing surgery.

