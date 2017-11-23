Jennifer Hudson Sings Christmas Classic With Pentatonix, Gets Standing Ovation

With Thanksgiving officially here, it is now time to get in the holiday spirit, as Christmas will be here very quickly. To get you in the holiday spirit, Pentatonix shared a video from their upcoming Christmas special on NBC called A Very Pentatonix Christmas. The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson joined the singing group to perform “How Great Thou Art” and they wowed the audience.

According to Billboard, Pentatonix shared the video to their official YouTube channel early, as the NBC special does not air until Monday, November 27. In the video, which you can see below, Hudson joins the world-renowned a cappella group on stage to perform the Christmas classic. Billboard stated this video shows off the first soulful note of the Pentatonix special.

For the performance, Hudson shines while wearing a black dress dotted with rhinestones. The dress may shine bright on the stage, but Billboard said Hudson’s own voice overshadows the dress. Jennifer and Pentatonix show off their harmonies together during the performance. Hudson shined when she takes a solo moment for the verse “then sings my soul.” Later in the song, Pentatonix brought out one of their signature moves, as they broke out into some beatboxing.

This is not the first venture into Christmas music for Pentatonix. Last year, the a cappella group hosted their Christmas special on NBC also. They also released a deluxe edition of their 2016 LP, A Pentatonix Christmas. Billboard said that three of the four charting singles on the Hot 100 for Pentatonix are Christmas covers: “Hallelujah,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and “Mary, Did You Know?”

#AVeryPentatonixChristmas airs in ONE WEEK… so here's a selfie we took on set! Tune it NEXT Monday, November 27th at 10PM on @NBC. #NewProfilePic A post shared by Pentatonix (@ptxofficial) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

Jennifer Hudson is not the only guest appearing on the Pentatonix Christmas special next week. According to Idolator, the special will also feature appearances by Jay Leno and America’s Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne Farmer.

Pentatonix also made a big announcement to go with their Christmas special. The a cappella group will be heading out on a North American Christmas tour the week after the special airs. The tour will kick off in Chicago on December 3 and will continue right up to the holiday.

A Very Pentatonix Christmas will air on November 27 on NBC at 10/9c.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]