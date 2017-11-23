Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Dwight Freeney Goes To Detroit Lions, Pete Carroll Reveals New Player On Roster

Seattle Seahawks rumors about Dwight Freeney were finally addressed by head coach Pete Carroll. The Seahawks waived Freeney on Tuesday (November 21), but there had been no confirmation from the team about why they were making this move. Now, Carroll has revealed that the team needed to open up a roster spot, which is why they had to move on without Freeney. It was not a move that Freeney was expecting and he noted that in several social media posts he made on Wednesday (November 22).

A report by the team itself was posted on Wednesday, announcing that the Seahawks were promoting receiver David Moore to the 53-man roster. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Seahawks traded for left tackle Duane Brown of the Houston Texans and then signed free-agent defensive lineman Dwight Freeney. When Jeremy Lane failed a physical with the Texans and was returned to Seattle it filled up the roster. Forced to deal with more injuries and possibly losing Moore, it appears that Freeney became the victim of a roster shift. Carroll spoke at length about it.

“We had to make roster stuff happen. We got some injuries and some things we had to deal with. It is a spot where we have some guys that have played that spot. We’re a little bit deeper there. We hated to do it, but we had to do something and that’s what happened.”

The Detroit Lions jumped at the chance to add a veteran defensive lineman, claiming Dwight Freeney off waivers on Wednesday. He could be available to play in the Thanksgiving Day game against the Minnesota Vikings if he clears all of his medical tests and physicals. Adding that depth is something that could help the Lions, much in the same manner that losing that depth could become immediately obvious for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. The Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (November 26).

A report by KIRO 7 relayed some quotes from quarterback Russell Wilson, as he spoke about wide receiver David Moore and how he has looked at practices with the team. Prior to this promotion, Moore had spent time on the practice squad for the Seahawks.

“He’s a guy that can run really well. He’s strong, a strong player, he has strong hands, can catch the ball, can catch anything you throw to him, so that’s a big pickup for us to bring him on board and let him play ball.”

Had the Seahawks not promoted Moore to the 53-man roster, he could have potentially signed with another team to play this season. That could have been an important factor in the decision to waive Dwight Freeney. While the depth of the defensive line will take a hit, David Moore adds another weapon on offense and another body that the coaches can use on special teams. A seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, David Moore played for East Central University. Now, these Seattle Seahawks rumors indicate he could see his first real NFL action against the San Francisco 49ers.

