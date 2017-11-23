‘Grand Theft Auto’ Black Friday Sale: 40% Discount,GTA$1.25M Bonus Via Rockstar’s Thanksgiving Weekend Sale

Rockstar Games is giving away big discounts to gamers starting this Black Friday. The developer is slashing 40 percent off the regular prices of select titles including bestseller Grand Theft Auto 5.

In a blog post, Rockstar announced that it will be giving a 40 percent discount on most of the games in its portfolio. The discounted titles include the hugely popular GTA 5, which the company touts as the all-time, best-selling video game in the US, according to VG247.

In fact, it appears that only two titles are not included in the 40 percent discount offered by Rockstar. These are the recent PS4, Switch and Xbox One versions of LA Noire since they were released only recently. In addition, preorders for the upcoming action-adventure game Red Dead Redemption 2 are also excluded from the price discount.

But for gamers who already purchased the games, they can still take advantage of Rockstar’s annual Warehouse Thanksgiving Weekend sale. The event, which starts on November 24th and lasts until November 27th, will also drop 40 percent off the prices for all gears and collectibles available in the Rockstar store including the latest Summer Collection of Rockstar logo tees as well as all items in the Grand Theft Auto V Collection.

But for those few souls who do not yet possess a copy of GTA5, Rockstar is sweetening the deal even further by giving away an offer that is just too enticing to resist. Purchasing the title during the Weekend Sale will entitle one to a cool GTA$1.25M bonus, a sum that should surely help kickstart one’s career in GTA Online.

But for those already knee-deep in the game’s criminal underworld, they still benefit from Rockstar’s Weekend Sale. The developer is offering a 25 percent discount on Megalodon Shark Cash Card and a 20 percent discount Whale Shark Cash Card to help players boost their Maze Bank account balance.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is now considered a major cash cow for Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games. Since the title was launched back in 2013, the game is a commercial success having sold a staggering 85 million units.

Based on the combined physical and digital sales of the game across all platforms, Take-Two announced the GTA 5 is the all-time, best-selling title in the U.S. The title’s success is a major contributor to the company’s marked net revenue increase to $443.6 million, compared to $420.2 million year-on-year.

[Feature Image by Rockstar Games]