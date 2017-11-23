Pregnant Kylie Jenner Expecting Twins? ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Thanksgiving Post Reportedly Alludes To Her ‘Babies’

Is pregnant Kylie Jenner expecting twins? The 20-year-old reality star posted a Thanksgiving message online about being thankful for her “little babies” that may or may not be referring to her rumored pregnancy, pushing fans on the edge of their seats once again.

Ever since news broke suggesting that Kylie may be pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Travis Scott, the rumor mill has churned a lot of possibilities—from the gender of her baby to a supposed secret baby shower—for the makeup mogul’s supposed upcoming motherhood.

Now, it seems like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has provided fans with more fuel to add to the ever-expanding rumor mill about her unconfirmed pregnancy.

According to the Hollywood Life, pregnant Kylie Jenner may be expecting twins as she recently shared a Thanksgiving message on her app and website about how grateful she is for her “little babies.”

But while it may be great news for fans who wish for her to become a mom-of-two at first try, she isn’t exactly thankful for being “pregnant” but for being a mom to her four-legged family, based on a report from People.

“My little babies!” she gushed.

“They may drive me crazy sometimes, but Normie, Bambi, Harlie and Rosie…I love you!!!”

Mom Loves Us ☺️ A post shared by Normie and Bambi Jenner (@normieandbambijenner) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

throwback to baby Harlie & Rosie A post shared by Normie and Bambi Jenner (@normieandbambijenner) on May 23, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Even so, Hollywood Life explained that there may be some hidden meaning behind the post as Kylie continues to remain mum about the entire pregnancy rumor that has been swirling around for months now. In fact, she has suddenly stayed under the radar for the past couple of months, a stark contrast to what her fans is used to.

Based on another report from People, rumored pregnant Kylie Jenner has suddenly become very private about her comings and goings, especially on social media. Citing a source close to the mogul, the outlet revealed that she intends to focus on her health until she gives birth so she wanted to be out of the spotlight. However, the insider also admitted to the outlet that she loves teasing people about her unconfirmed pregnancy.

“Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

Could this mean that her recent Thanksgiving post is another one of her ways of teasing her fans? There is no way to tell for sure unless the KUWTK star finally decides to spill the beans. With that said, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt unless official word comes out.

[Featured Image by Bob Levey/Getty Images]