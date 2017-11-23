‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate’s Guilt And Confession, Plus Andre DiMera Makes A Decision About His Wife

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will experience guilt. Her remorse over Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) shooting causes her to make a confession. However, she has no intention of telling the police anything. She confides in someone else, which results in Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) making a life-altering decision about his fake wife.

According to the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kate visits a comatose Theo on Monday. He wouldn’t even be in a coma if it weren’t for her undercover operation. It is true that she called it off at the last minute, but Theo didn’t get the message because he was already committing a crime. Seeing Theo lying motionless in a hospital bed brings out a lot of emotion for Kate. She starts to really grasp the seriousness of the situation and feels guilty.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that on Tuesday, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) kicks Andre out of the mansion. He believes that Andre is responsible for Theo’s shooting. The magazine states that there will be a lot of drama surrounding Chad’s decision.

The next day, expect Kate to share a confession with Andre. This could be her admitting that Theo’s condition is her fault. This was seen in the November promo released on Twitter by the official account for Days of Our Lives. Spoilers indicate that in tears, Kate tells Andre what she has done. This leaves her fake husband standing there, in complete shock. Not only is she responsible for Theo getting shot, but she allowed Chad to verbally attack Andre as well and she didn’t say a word.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that on Thursday, Abigail (Marci Miller) will try to convince Chad to reconsider throwing Andre out of the mansion. On that same day, Andre DiMera will make a decision about Kate. Even though some are quick to believe their marriage “arrangement” is over, don’t jump to conclusions.

On social media, Andre and Kate are still together. It is also hinted that there are sparks with “Kandre,” so they could admit their true feelings and get back together. Another theory is Andre’s plans don’t involve divorcing Kate or exposing her lies. However, knowing him, his revenge could be much darker and more sinister.

