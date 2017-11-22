Davao City To Host 1st Indonesia Fashion Expo; 24 Indonesian Fashion Designers Expected To Arrive

Known as the hometown of the Philippine President, Davao City is all set to host the first-ever Indonesia Fashion Expo 2017 (IFE) which will run from November 24 to 26.

No less than the consul general of Indonesia to the Philippines Berlian Napitupulu confirmed this development. Aimed at promoting the economic relationship between neighboring countries Philippines and Indonesia, the expo is set to be held at Abreeza Mall of Davao.

Since it is an Indonesia expo, its main theme is going to revolve around Indonesian products especially fashion-related products that can be retailed in the Philippines.

On the fashion expo, they will showcase different textiles, garments, bags, leather products, shoes, and accessories. During the expo, there will also be business matchings that we will be conducted.

The event, which expects to draw a lot of crowd, is supported by local-based Departments of Trade and Industry and Tourism as well as the city government through the headship of the presidential daughter Mayor Sara Duterte who, along with Mindanao Development Authority chair Abul Khayr Alonto, will grace the opening ceremonies.

Among the activities during the three-day event include business-to-business matching activity between representatives from the two countries, product presentations and cultural performances.

To add to the excitement, it was reported by the local publication sunstar.com that at least 24 Indonesian fashion designers and entrepreneurs are to join the expo in order to promote their products and goods.

According to consul general Napitupulu, the fashion designers and entrepreneurs are likely to come from the islands of Java and Bali. Napitupulu added that the expo wants to showcase Muslim fashion market since a large number of Muslim people live in the host place.

Our target is not only the walk-in visitor, not only retailers but we also hope that there will be contact between wholesale business owners. This is a good opportunity for them, not to go to Indonesia, spend their time, spend their money. We bring them here. Those who are going to exhibit are owners – they are business owners themselves.

A day before the official kickoff ceremony, Filipinos and Indonesians have been talking about the event in the social media. Their remarks include inviting people to attend the event and excitement to be part of this first-ever fashion expo.

