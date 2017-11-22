Many fans were pleased after it was confirmed that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have gotten back together nearly three years since they called off their engagement. The 27-year-old Aussie actor revealed in April that he had reconciled with the Hannah Montana star. Now, new reports are claiming that the couple is already planning to have a baby.

NW Magazine, as cited by the Daily Mail, claimed that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are converting one of the five bedrooms in the “Malibu” singer’s $7.7 million home in Nashville, Tennessee, into a nursery. An unnamed source allegedly revealed to the Aussie publication that the 24-year-old Disney alum is already excited to have a baby. However, the tipster did not confirm if the pair is now expecting.

“There’s no word on if she’s actually pregnant yet, but she wants to be – and they’re having a great time putting together a nursery.”

The insider, who is supposedly close to the pair, also claimed that they are now deciding on what crib to use for the nursery. The unidentified insider added that Miley Cyrus is currently on the lookout for vintage pieces that she could put in her luxurious estate. Liam Hemsworth’s fiancée is reportedly exploring Pinterest for inspiration.

“They’ve already narrowed down which crib they want. Miley loves the idea of kitting it out with great vintage pieces and is trawling Pinterest for inspiration.”

Rumors have it that the couple had secretly tied the knot a few months ago after they were sighted wearing identical rings. While this speculation could possibly be true, it should be noted that neither Miley Cyrus nor Liam Hemsworth has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid followers of the couple should take these reports with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

https://t.co/xG17vwz4Wh @MileyCyrus I HOPE THE MARRIAGE RUMORS ARE TRUE! I'VE BEEN THEIR CHEER SQUAD SINCE #WRECKINGBALL! ???????????????????? — Caviar Nolastname (@caviar_diva) November 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reports that the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus gushed over her fiancé recently. Miley Cyrus took to social media to share a snap of Liam Hemsworth on Friday, November 17. The photo featured the Paranoia actor leaning against a vehicle.

“D***. My man lookin hunky as f***!” the “Butterfly Fly Away” songstress wrote in the caption.

Miley Cyrus dazzles in plunging dress on The Voice https://t.co/wnfdGNnA6k via https://t.co/k9i3U0qiiJ — Allan-Walter-Wilson (@Shilowilson) November 22, 2017

For starters, the pair first met in the 2010 American romantic teen drama film called The Last Song, which was based on Nicholas Sparks’ 2009 novel of the same name. They played as Will Blakelee and Ronnie Miller, who fell in love with each other during a summer in a beach town in the Southern United States. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus!

