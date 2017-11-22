‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Adam Lind Is Reportedly Refusing Rehab Amid Drug Struggles, Suicide Treats

Adam Lind reportedly tested positive for meth earlier this year during a court-ordered drug test for his ongoing custody battle with Taylor Halbur, the mother of his four-year-old daughter, Paislee. Months later, he is reportedly refusing to get help for his alleged substance abuse.

According to a new report, Adam Lind has gone “off the deep end” with drugs and is completely unwilling to take the steps necessary to embark on a new, healthier lifestyle.

“It’s bad,” an insider told Radar Online on November 22. “His friends can’t even be around him anymore.”

While a number of people close to the former Teen Mom 2 star have reportedly encouraged him to get help and enter a treatment facility, he is reportedly refusing to do a thing when it comes to his alleged drug addiction.

The Radar Online report also said that Adam Lind was engaging in a number of sexual relationships with different women after splitting from his girlfriend of three years, Stasia Huber, earlier this year. As Huber explained in court documents, Lind was allegedly abusive towards her during their relationship and once broke her arm during an argument.

Stasia Huber was granted a temporary restraining order against Adam Lind, who reportedly threatened to kill himself on multiple occasions, earlier this month.

Adam Lind shares eight-year-old daughter Aubree with ex-girlfriend Chelsea Houska and four-year-old daughter Paislee with Taylor Halbur. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Houska and Halbur have bonded over their custody struggles with Adam Lind in recent years and, as Houska recently revealed, she has taken a stand against Aubree’s dad and limited the amount of time he can spend with her.

As Chelsea Houska explained to host Dr. Drew Pinsky on Monday night, Adam Lind is no longer allowed to drive in the car with their daughter. Lind has also been placed on supervised visitation with their daughter, meaning that he has to have another party present during visits with Aubree.

Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, are believed to be in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. No word yet on when the show will return to MTV.

