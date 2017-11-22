Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Divorce News: Actress Reportedly Not Taking Her Ex Back

It’s been more than two years since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their split, but the actress chose to be single while her estranged husband flaunted his romance with Lindsay Shookus. Having been married for 10 years, the former Alias star may have missed the freedom of not being in a relationship.

A source close to the mother of three told PEOPLE that Jennifer is great, but she is still getting used to being single. During an interview with news.com.au, the 45-year-old actress got brutally honest on her divorce from Ben and revealed her marital status.

“I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through,” she confessed.

Garner also admitted that she has not been on a date ever since her split from Affleck. The brunette beauty revealed that people have been trying to set her up on a date, but she always refuses because is simply not interested in dating.

Despite the divorce, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck continue to co-parent their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Sam, five. Since the exes still see each other and spend the holidays together, some fans hope that the two will get back together. Unfortunately, that is unlikely to happen.

A source claimed that Jennifer isn’t taking Ben back because she is happy where she is right now. She reportedly feels lucky for her life with her kids. According to PEOPLE, Garner tries to do as much as she can by herself when it comes to taking care of their children since Affleck still undergoes treatment for alcohol addiction.

Since their daughters are already older, the Miracles from Heaven actress has more time for herself. She usually works out at the gym, have dinner with friends and go to charitable events. It seems that she has no more time for love or she still hasn’t moved on from her estranged husband.

When asked about her plans for Thanksgiving, Jennifer revealed that she and her kids will be spending it with Ben. The Texan actress also admitted that she still loves him even if she already filed for a divorce, but she didn’t finish her sentence on what she wouldn’t want to happen to him.

Apart from Thanksgiving, Garner said that she and Affleck will give their kids a special Christmas. While she seems to still have feelings for her estranged husband, she made it clear that they are only friends and get along really well.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images]