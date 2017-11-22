Huge Update On Neville Possibly Returning To The WWE Very Soon

Neville has been absent from WWE television since the second week of October after walking out of the company. Neville was reportedly unhappy for months but the WWE never recognized that he left the company. The latest news suggests that Neville is close to returning to WWE television after ironing things out with the company.

As first reported by Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Neville walked out of Monday Night Raw on October 9 and he has asked the WWE for his release. The former NXT champion was reportedly very frustrated in his position in the company and he was unhappy that his match with Austin Aries at WrestleMania 33 was removed from the DVD, which means no royalties for him.

On the other hand, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported earlier this month that Neville was one of the superstars discussed in a budget meeting that resulted in the release of Emma, Summer Rae, and Darren Young. Barrasso also mentioned that WWE chairman Vince McMahon did not like Neville’s walkout and he will only release him once his contract expires.

Fast forward to last week, Mike Johnson of PW Insider noted in his report that Neville and the WWE have been discussions about a potential return. Johnson added that if everything pans out, “The Man That Gravity Forgot” will return to the WWE television at the end of the month.

In a recent edition of X-Pac12360 podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc.), Sean Waltman confirmed that the WWE and Neville are in negotiations about a potential return. Waltman is signed to a Legends contract with the WWE so he knows some things that are happening backstage. He also mentioned that the two sides have “ironed things out.”

“I’m very happy to know that they have ironed everything out. Here’s the thing. It’s not about how much money you can make on the indies. It’s about your sanity. It’s about when you get back there and they start f***ing with you and burying you. You can go, crazy dude. Creative satisfaction is highly underrated. Highly, it’s right up there with money. Pretty close.”

WWE 205 Live has been carried by Enzo Amore in the past couple of months but with the arrival of Hideo Itami, Neville might not be needed as a cruiserweight. The 31-year-old superstar has the potential to succeed in the upper midcard. It will be interesting to see if Neville will return as a babyface since he turned before walking out.

It should be noted that these are still purely speculative at the moment. A lot of things can happen and Neville might not make his return at all. However, Neville not being released from his contract also means that the WWE still has faith in him as one of their future megastars.

