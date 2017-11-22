WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Furious Over Booking Of A Top Female Star

Whenever a new report comes to light claiming that Vince McMahon is high on a WWE star, a lot of people take that as pivotal information from behind the curtain. The WWE Universe is also very quick to defend a WWE Superstar that Vince McMahon may not value as much as other people. However, it’s a rare enough thing for the WWE Universe and The Boss to completely agree about the same topic or WWE performer.

It’s being reported that Vince McMahon has become a huge support of Nia Jax. Apparently, he’s even gone as far as to refer to her the “female Andre the Giant.” That’s extremely high praise from The Boss and Vince has made sure to say it in her presence. It has been said that Nia is one of the few female superstars willing to go to McMahon directly to discuss creative plans and storylines, which has given her The Boss’ support.

The WWE Universe has been unhappy with Jax’s booking on WWE television, but her dynamic with Vince has rubbed a lot of people backstage the wrong way, especially on the creative team. It’s believed that a lot of people backstage feel she’s being given special treatment from Vince thanks to her relationship with The Rock. They feel that he has an ulterior motive to defend Nia Jax to stay in Dwayne Johnson’s good graces.

Many people will argue that whatever favor Nia Jax has earned with Vince McMahon behind the curtain, it hasn’t given her a significant push on WWE television. In fact, the WWE Universe has been defending her and scolding her booking as well. With both the fans and The Boss supporting her, it’s only a matter of time before Nia Jax is given a chance to be a WWE Women’s Champion and a top female star for the company.

There have been rumors about Nia Jax turning babyface at some point for a huge feud with Alexa Bliss. The chances are good that WWE officials are just waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on the turn. Many people may have been rubbed the wrong way after Vince granted Nia a leave of absence. She may not be the favorite of some people and fans, but Vince McMahon sees something in Nia Jax, which should be enough.

