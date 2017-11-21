Pink Hooks Up With Channing Tatum In Funny ‘Beautiful Trauma’ MTV, Slams Rumor With Christina Aguilera [Watch]

Channing Tatum and Pink make a perfect couple in their recent pairing at the singer’s music video for the single Beautiful Trauma.

Variety wrote that the title track of her album, Beautiful Trauma, will be forever associated with her American Music Award 2017 performance singing the song while rappelling down the side of the JW Marriott Hotel’s 30th floor in downtown Los Angeles.

Pink is breaking away with her signature Cirque Du Soleil-inspired numbers by convincing Tatum to act and drop some of his moves in her 1950s-themed music video.

The MTV is a pure eye candy donned with the singer’s signature pink color narrating the ups and downs of her relationship with real-life husband, Carey Hart.

Channing Tatum stars as Fred Hart, the overly dominated baby daddy of Ginger Hart played by Pink herself. Ginger is the dominatrix partner in this relationship messing up house chores and commanding the hubby around.

It started with a perfect coupledom with some vacuum cleaning and coffee sipping that turn into a mini-dance off. Until their relationship gets constricted when Mrs. Hart found his mister wearing a dress from the 50s. She shoved it off by glamming him up with a lipstick and donning a vintage black suit for herself.

The story escalated, even more, when Pink woke up Tatum after tying him up and broke out a whip only to introduce the catty Rhonda portrayed by Nikki Tuazon.

Directed and choreographed by Nick Florez and RJ Durell, the music clip presents how Pink and Carey managed to maintain their relationship for 11 long years. This Beautiful Trauma video features high art frames popping one colorful pop image after another under the genius of Pak Ekberg’s cinematography.

In her interview with the Guardian, Pink encapsulated their relationship, saying,

There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant… he’s like a rock. And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the shit you like. I don’t ever want to see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are going so good, you guys.’ Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.

Pink Is On Fire

Alecia Beth Moore, her real name, has been dominating headlines in the past week from her duet with highly applauded Kelly Clarkson to her epic shutdown to the rumor of pitting her to co-pop superstar, Christina Aguilera.

Moore bid goodnight that day reliving the moment she shared with Clarkson.

Last night was about honoring first responders, singing with one of the greatest voices I have ever heard @kelly_clarkson, and pushing myself to do something I was afraid of and everyone thought was impossible. I scaled a building. While singing live. — P!nk (@Pink) November 21, 2017

But she woke up in a clutter created by people who wanted to rekindle her beef with Aguilera but she did not let them win.

In the end, Pink stood her ground telling everyone that the AMAs is a celebration of women.

[Featured Images by Chris Jackson, Kevin Winter, and Kevin Winter/Getty Images]