Peggy Sulahian Predicted Shannon’s Divorce On ‘RHOC,’ What She Says Now…

Peggy Sulahian wasn’t happy with the way Shannon Beador handled her life with David Beador when they were filming The Real Housewives of Orange County. Peggy may not have known that David had cheated on Shannon a few years back, but she didn’t seem to care too much about Shannon’s previous problems with her husband. During a scene, Sulahian questioned whether Shannon trusted her husband, and she flipped out. Peggy later suggested that Beador needed to treat her husband differently or he would leave her.

Maybe Sulahian predicted that the marriage would come to an end because of what she witnessed on the show. How Shannon treated David wasn’t something she could relate to personally. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, she revealed that Shannon’s marriage would end in divorce if she didn’t change her behavior. According to a new Bravo report, Peggy Sulahian is now speaking out about how she feels after learning that Shannon and David have separated. She doesn’t pride herself on the fact that she knew the marriage would be over, but she reveals that it was heartbreaking to learn that both Shannon and Kelly Dodd would be leaving their husbands behind. For her, it was a sad reunion for them all.

“Shannon was quite open with her description about what viewers saw or didn’t see in her relationship with David. Her vulnerability about her tumultuous life and grappling with personal stresses shows me a side of herself that I didn’t know. Nobody wants to experience divorce and split up a family. Nobody wants to cause pain to their loved ones and make them witness the break-up, but it does happen,” Peggy explains in her Bravo blog after watching the reunion special.

It sounds like Peggy will be keeping her opinion about Shannon Beador’s marriage to herself. Now that her predictions about her co-star’s relationship have come true, one has to wonder if Peggy will gain some respect from her co-stars. It did seem like she was attacking Shannon throughout the season, as she kept questioning her relationship with David. If Sulahian and Beador were closer, it’s possible that she wouldn’t have said anything about their relationship. Tamra Judge may have realized that something was going on behind closed doors, but she kept her mouth shut. Now, Peggy is simply saying that it is sad to see people deciding to divorce.

Peggy Sulahian isn’t confirmed for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. There are rumors that she wants to quit and rumors that she could be fired, but it is very likely that she will return for the next season of the show.

